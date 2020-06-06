Lautaro Martinez reaches gentleman's agreement with Conte to complete dream Barcelona move

Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez has reportedly made a pact with Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.

The Argentine forward has been relentlessly pursued by Barcelona and is likely to make a move to the Catalan club.

Lautaro Martinez has indicated his desire to move to Barcelona

Barcelona is closer than ever to securing the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez according to a sensational report published by Italian newspaper 'La Gazzetta Dello Sport'.

The paper also mentioned that Martinez had revealed his intentions of joining Barcelona to Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and had made a pact with the team to perform to the best of his abilities for the rest of the season.

Lautaro Martínez muestra su deseo a Antonio Conte y alcanza un acuerdo https://t.co/i5X13XlwG2 — Fichajes.com (@Fichajes_futbol) June 6, 2020

Barcelona has been heavily linked with the striker for the past several months. Lautaro Martinez has been in excellent form this season and the Barcelona management believes that he would be a good addition to an ageing squad.

The Catalans have been on the lookout for a young striker to replace Luis Suarez in the long term and Lautaro Martinez fits the bill perfectly. Barcelona generally requires strikers of a specific mould and the young South American's exploits with Inter Milan have convinced Barcelona of his suitability to the side.

Barcelona is Lautaro's preferred destination

Lautaro Martinez has done well against Barcelona in the past

Lautaro Martinez has been Inter Milan's first-choice striker for nearly two seasons and has also made inroads into the Argentina national team. The striker has already established a rapport with compatriot and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and has gained the trust of the Barcelona captain.

Inter Milan, however, will not make Barcelona's life easy. The Serie A giants are currently in with a chance to win the Coppa Italia and the Europa League and will need Martinez to perform at the highest possible level to stand a chance against considerably difficult opposition.

Advertisement

There is no other player in Inter Milan's squad that can have the impact that the Barcelona target is capable of on the football pitch. Antonio Conte knows all too well that he can't afford to have his star striker distracted by rumours of Barcelona's interest.

If you can't stop him, buy him 😂



Will Lautaro Martinez be a Barcelona player?pic.twitter.com/M0Xnctos9j — Goal (@goal) May 28, 2020

Lautaro Martinez has scored 11 goals for Inter Milan this season and has been the side's most potent threat in the final third alongside Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri may not be able to attempt a coup in the Serie A and are currently 9 points behind league leaders Juventus.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is at the top of the La Liga table and will be bolstered by the return of several superstars from injury ahead of the restart of the league in Spain. With La Liga set to restart in only a week's time, several Spanish clubs have intensified the training regimes of their players in a bid to achieve match fitness going into a hectic schedule.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez play together for Argentine

The Catalans have a slim two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid, however, and will need to be at their absolute best to retain the La Liga title. Real Madrid has also been watching Barcelona's tryst with Martinez intently and the Blaugrana will have to be wary of a swoop.

The Argentine striker will come at a cost but given Barcelona's excessive dependence on Lionel Messi at the moment, a young talented striker would be the perfect solution to the Catalan club's woes.