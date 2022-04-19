“Laziest baller I’ve ever seen”, “Presses like my Grandma” – Barcelona fans want ‘false footballer’ sold after awful display against Cadiz

Barcelona put on a poor display against relegation-threatened Cadiz to leave their fans fuming online.

The best chance of the first half fell to the opposition, but Xavi Hernandez's side looked toothless in a game they were expected to win comfortably before kick-off at the Camp Nou.

Despite dominating the possession and having far more shots than the visitors in the first half, Barca's front three of Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay never really looked like scoring, with only one of the seven Blaugrana shots forcing the keeper to make a save.

Depay particularly bore the brunt of fans' criticism online, as many couldn't hide their frustration at the number nine following a wasteful first 60 minutes from the Dutch international.

The 28-year-old didn't play in last week's win over Levante due to a thigh muscle strain. Depay was unapologetically criticized before he was replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 61st minute.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Depay's poor performance:

bruhhh @Sxrnfcb Depay is a false footballer Depay is a false footballer

TJ 🪄🇳🇱 @Frenkie_Chief Depay and Dest are not Barça level.



Dest is a substitute player at best. Depay needs to get sold. Depay and Dest are not Barça level. Dest is a substitute player at best. Depay needs to get sold.

🧘‍♂️ @Behlol40 @hazfcb_ The only thing i saw Depay doing in that first half is try to hold the ball against a defender and loosing it @hazfcb_ The only thing i saw Depay doing in that first half is try to hold the ball against a defender and loosing it

Xavi18_cule ⁴ @MESSIGOAT1l 🙄 Depay Ghosting again what a surprise Depay Ghosting again what a surprise 😮 🙄 https://t.co/CAoGFxVhVP

Mica @Michael_EmiIio Memphis Depay is the laziest baller I’ve ever seen man. get him off the pitch. Memphis Depay is the laziest baller I’ve ever seen man. get him off the pitch.

Depay has had mixed debut season at Barcelona

Following his free transfer from Lyon last summer, the forward has had a frustrating first campaign at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman has scored 11 goals in 31 games in all competitions, but has been forced to miss several chunks of the season due to ill-timed injuries.

More pressure has been put onto the former Manchester United forward since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in January. The Gabonese attacker has been on fire since his arrival in La Liga, scoring eight goals in nine games, including a brace against their great rivals Real Madrid.

That sort of form means Depay, who plays in similar positions to Aubameyang, needs to take any opportunity that is gifted to him by Xavi. However, following an anonymous performance, Barcelona fans weren't exactly upset to see him being replaced on the hour mark.

