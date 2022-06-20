"Lazio have not talked to Chelsea" - 26-year-old's agent denies holding talks with ex-Blues boss

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek's agent has denied rumors linking his client with Serie A club Lazio.

Loftus-Cheek scored just once and provided five assists during his 40 appearances for the Blues last term. He was regularly left out of Thomas Tuchel's side during the team's biggest clashes throughout the campaign.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is in London today to open talks with Chelsea for Italy fullback Emerson Palmeiri and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.



{Il Corriere dello Sport} Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is in London today to open talks with Chelsea for Italy fullback Emerson Palmeiri and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.{Il Corriere dello Sport}

The 26-year-old's consistent injury problems, underwhelming loan spells and immense competition in midfield have fuelled rumours about him departing Stamford Bridge this summer. He still has two years left on his current deal.

Speaking to Il Messaggero (as per Lazio News 24), Loftus-Cheek's agent Jonathan Barnett claimed not to know anything about the England midfielder's links with Lazio, who are managed by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri. Barnett claimed:

“Lazio have not talked to Chelsea that I know of, even if Sarri likes him and he likes Serie A. Let’s see what will happen.”

Loftus-Cheek bagged ten goals in a season under Sarri, which remains his most productive spell in a Chelsea shirt as they will ultimately went on to claim the Europa League title under the Italian boss.

With fellow Blues academy graduates Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour returning to the club from loan-spells, the imposing centre-midfielder's first-team opportunities could be even dry up even more.

Breaking The Lines @BTLvid



“”He should be like Yaya Touré. He’s a top-tier player. I’ve seen him play in defence this season and he looked super comfortable, Tuchel is starting to trust him, you’re starting to see a different Loftus-Cheek now.” Rio Ferdinand on Ruben Loftus-Cheek:“”He should be like Yaya Touré. He’s a top-tier player. I’ve seen him play in defence this season and he looked super comfortable, Tuchel is starting to trust him, you’re starting to see a different Loftus-Cheek now.” breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… Rio Ferdinand on Ruben Loftus-Cheek: “”He should be like Yaya Touré. He’s a top-tier player. I’ve seen him play in defence this season and he looked super comfortable, Tuchel is starting to trust him, you’re starting to see a different Loftus-Cheek now.” breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… https://t.co/fDbnGjML7B

Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits he enjoys playing new role for Chelsea

Following a disappointing loan-switch to Fulham last year, the midfielder enjoyed some excellent moments for the Blues upon his return, including a goal in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Tuchel asked Loftus-Cheek to adapt his game and play a slightly deeper role, something which although the player found challenging, he also found incredibly rewarding.

Loftus-Cheek told Sky Sports last month:

"Coming into Chelsea this season, I didn't know what to expect positionally. I've always seen myself as a midfielder but someone who can do jobs in different positions."

He added:

"It's something which I did coming through the ranks in the academy so I'm not completely foreign to them - and my skillset allows me to carry out those jobs so whenever I'm called upon to play a certain role, I'll do it to the best of my ability."

He also said:

"I've been playing deeper in midfield which is completely different from the past six or seven years when I was more of an attacking player but I've always had defensive qualities so for me to switch the mindset and have a more defensive hat on is certainly different this season. I've enjoyed the challenge from right wing-back, to centre-back to the No 6 role in midfield. It is very different but I've enjoyed it."

Breaking The Lines @BTLvid



In Loftus-Cheek, you have a player with undoubted ability who can play as a DM, CM, wing-back and an attacker.



breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… While Ruben Loftus-Cheek might not get ample first-team opportunities, his versatility makes a case for him as a utility squad player.In Loftus-Cheek, you have a player with undoubted ability who can play as a DM, CM, wing-back and an attacker. While Ruben Loftus-Cheek might not get ample first-team opportunities, his versatility makes a case for him as a utility squad player.In Loftus-Cheek, you have a player with undoubted ability who can play as a DM, CM, wing-back and an attacker.breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… https://t.co/20yRnPeYey

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far