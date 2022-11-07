"Lazy", "If he goes deeper he can come on to it" - Pundits blame one Chelsea star for Arsenal's crucial goal at Stamford Bridge

Pundits and former footballers Martin Keown and Scott Parker have criticized Chelsea's Kai Havertz for his role in Arsenal's winner.

The Gunners emerged 1-0 victors at Stamford Bridge in a tightly contested game of Premier League football on Sunday (November 6). Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the game, tapping home from a Bukayo Saka corner that went through almost every Blues defender in the box.

Havertz was one of those Chelsea players attempting to ward off the corner but got no contact on the ball at the near-post as it went through to Magalhaes. This has brought him criticism from Arsenal legend Keown and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Parker, who were on punditry duty for BT Sport.

The latter, who most recently managed AFC Bournemouth before receiving the sack in August this year, said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘You’re always massively disappointed when you concede from a set-piece. Arsenal are certainly good at scoring set-piece goals and that’s something we prepped for [before Bournemouth’s 3-0 defeat at the Emirates in August].’’

Parker continued:

‘‘I don’t know why Havertz has gone so far forward before the corner. If he goes deeper he can come on to it, instead he starts high and then starts running back and then he’s got a lot to deal with.’’

Keown agreed with his fellow pundit's thoughts and added:

‘‘Kai Havertz has got to do better there. He swings a lazy leg at that.’’

Kai Havertz and his fellow Chelsea forwards endured a torrid outing against Arsenal

The criticism of Kai Havertz didn't stop with the goal his side conceded alone. Both fans and pundits believed the German and his fellow forwards were far from their best during Chelsea's uninspired display in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Havertz, playing as a 10 behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, completed just 11 passes with an accuracy of 65% during his 64 minutes on the pitch. He got one of Chelsea's only shots on target and laid out a key pass, but couldn't trouble the Gunners consistently.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, endured a rough game against his old employers. The Gabon international had little service to feed off on and got just eight touches on the ball despite spending 64 minutes on the pitch. He completed a mere three passes and had no shots on target.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball A tough day at the office for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as he's taken off at the hour mark... A tough day at the office for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as he's taken off at the hour mark... 😕 https://t.co/pgSGiW5Y8t

Raheem Sterling, who started on the right-wing for Chelsea, was more involved in the game, completing 19 passes and laying out a key pass. However, he took zero shots and completed just one of his six dribble attempts against a stubborn Arsenal defense.

Lastly, Mason Mount, who seemed to start on the left wing and often switched spots with Havertz, also endured a sub-par outing. He completed just 13 of his 21 passes and was marshaled extremely well by Arsenal during his 78 minutes on the pitch.

