“Leadership on show” – Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville over his claim about Arsenal star

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville on Twitter for the latter's claims about Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko. Neville had previously claimed that Zinchenko is not a leader.

The Sky Sports pundit said:

"I love him [Zinchenko] to bits but he's not a leader. Alright, okay [he's the captain of Ukraine] but he's not a leader. In a difficult moment this season, is he going to put it all together?"

After the Gunners lost to Everton by a scoreline of 1-0, Neville doubled down on his claims, saying on the Overlap show:

"I saw him at Everton on Saturday. He's not a leader. He's a great professional, he's not a leader."

As Arsenal defeated Bournemouth in a scintillating clash that ended 3-2 at the Emirates, Carragher clapped back at his fellow pundit for the comments. He wrote on Twitter:

"Leadership on show."

Despite finding themselves down by a scoreline of 2-0, the Gunners managed to secure a 3-2 win and kept up their five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side currently have 63 points from 26 matches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the win against Bournemouth

Arsenal's clash against Bournemouth was an enthralling affair. The Gunners showed off their resilience with a spectacular performance.

Arteta was left overwhelmed with the match as he told the media after the game (via the Gunners' official website):

“The way the game started, we conceded a goal after nine seconds. We tried and tried and didn’t score a goal, and then we conceded from a set-play and it looked like it wasn’t our day. But we had a lot of discipline, a lot of courage to continue to play. We needed a goal, we scored it with Thomas and then the energy changed straight away. We all had the belief that if you score the second one, you can win the game. But we still had to do it."

Substitute Reiss Nelson made a massive impact after coming off the bench. He provided an assist and scored a goal. Speaking about Nelson's performance, Arteta said:

“To celebrate the goal from someone like Reiss, who has had difficult moments, hugging people that you love next to each other, with staff and players, looking at that joy and just feeling the energy with our supporters. It was just beautiful.”

Arsenal will return to action on March 9 as they take on Sporting CP in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

