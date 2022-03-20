Leaked: Barcelona's reported home kit for 2022-23 season revealed with new sponsor Spotify

Barcelona penned a brand new sponsorship deal with music company Spotify earlier this week.

The deal is allegedly worth approximately 70 million Euros a year, with the Nou Camp being renamed 'Spotify Camp Nou' which, unsurprisingly, some fans have turned their noses up to.

With electronic company Rakuten being removed from the men's and women's strips for the upcoming 2022/23 season, fans have been waiting to see what the new kit will look like.

Barca Universal have leaked the reported kits on their Twitter page with the classic blue and red verticle stripes with a golden Spotify logo plastered along the front.

Although the Spotify logo is the first thing you see when you look at the kit, it's nice to see that the trademark stripes are still dominant in the kit.

The navy top and shoulders blend beautifully into the color scheme and offers a unique design Barcelona fans haven't seen before.

The golden colored sponsors, numbers and names also give a sense of dominance and power within the strip, something Xavi's men will be hoping to emulate on the pitch.

Not to forget at the back of the kit, there's still the Catalan stamp to mark the proud heritage this football club has.

Some fans have taken kindly to the kit, praising the retro style and elegance. While others were not too keen.

txeazy @txeazy

Idk why they’re doing it like this

It’s ugly imo @BarcaUniversal This should be higher just like the 2016/2017 kit or the 2018/2019 kitIdk why they’re doing it like thisIt’s ugly imo @BarcaUniversal This should be higher just like the 2016/2017 kit or the 2018/2019 kit Idk why they’re doing it like thisIt’s ugly imo https://t.co/A5eJwfxSHh

Can the kit help boost Barcelona back to top of European football

Of course not.

It's a football kit.

However, Barcelona have started to reginite their presence as the Spanish giants since former player Xavi became the boss.

The familiar 'Tiki Taka' style of football, which became a trademark for Barca, has been reintroduced and has started to show its worth in La Liga once again.

New signings Piere Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore have also bolstered the squad with their lightning pace understanding.

El Clasico returns tonight as Xavi's troops make the trip to the Bernabau in hopes of knocking their rivals off of their high horse and move themselves into third place.

Questions were asked about Barcelona at the start of the season as they were certainly a shadow of their former selves.

They will be hoping to be amongst Europe's elite once again at the end of this campaign as qualifying for the Champions League will be their main priority.

Edited by Ashwin

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the new Barcelona kit? Yes No 13 votes so far