Leaked documents show Sir Alex Ferguson wanted Manchester City legend to join Manchester United 

A document leaked in 2019 showed that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany to join Manchester United in 2004.

The Red Devils couldn't win the Premier League in 2003-04, as Arsenal's invincibles took home the trophy. Although his team won the FA Cup that season, Ferguson wanted significant changes in the squad before the 2004-05 season.

He landed three of his primary transfer targets. Gabriel Heinze from Paris Saint-Germain, Gerard Pique from Barcelona and Alan Smith from Leeds.

However, United also eyed Vincent Kompany from Anderlecht and Philippe Mexes from Auxerre. Mexes headed to Roma in 2004, while Kompany remained at Anderlecht until 2006 before moving to Hamburg.

He joined Manchester City in 2008 and went on to make 360 appearances across competitions before rejoining Anderlecht in 2019. The central defender hung up his boots in 2020 and is now in charge of Premier League club Burnley. He played 24 times against the Red Devils, winning 10, drawing three and losing 11.

Manchester United, meanwhile, went on to sign Wayne Rooney as well in 2004 despite the Englishman not being on the team's shortlist of transfer targets.

Manchester United and Manchester City vying for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

As per 90min, both Manchester United and Manchester City are scouting Napoli's high-flying Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and are contemplating a move for the 22-year-old.

As per Calciomercato, it would cost at least €100 million for any team to sign Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian has made 15 appearances for Napoli across competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

He has made 58 appearances for Napoli, scoring 17 goals and providing 22 assists. Kvaratskhelia is contracted with Napoli till the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €85 million.

He won the Serie A title with Napoli last season. Kvaratskhelia's dynamic playing style and exceptional dribbling acumen make him a nightmarish prospect to deal with for defenders.