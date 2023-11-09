Leandro Trossard praises 2 Arsenal teammates after 2-0 win over Sevilla in UCL

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has hailed Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for their performances in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League home win over Sevilla on Wednesday (November 9).

Trossard, who started as a No. 9 in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah's absence, fired the Gunners in front at the Emirates inside 29 minutes, thanks to an assist from Saka.

The Englishman then turned scorer in the 64th minute, with Martinelli providing the assist, as Mikel Arteta's men sealed a convincing win to move to cusp of the knockouts. The Gunners are atop Group C with nine points, four clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Coming off their first league defeat of the season (1-0) at Newcastle United at the weekend following a midweek EFL Cup reverse, Arteta's side returned to winning ways against the reigning UEFA Europa League champions.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports (as per TBR), Trossard said that the Gunners benefitted from an aggressive approach and belief in their quality:

“We are never worried because we know our quality, and we knew we had to bounce back. I think that made us start the game so well with a lot of aggressiveness, and when the goal came, it was a relief for us. Then from that moment, we controlled the game.

“We are always confident. We want to win every game, and that’s how we approach them. We will try and win the next two games as well."

Trossard added that the gameplan was to bring the wingers into play, making use of Saka and Martinelli's 1vs1 prowess:

“The manager just wanted us to attack when we had the ball, to get the ball to the wingers. Bukayo and Gabi (Martinell) are so good one-vs-one – then you see you can create a lot of chances. We did it so well.”

Arsenal return to action against Burnley at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

How has Leandro Trossard fared for Arsenal this season?

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has bagged five goals and an assist in 12 games across competitions for Arsenal this season. They include two strikes each in the Premier League and Champions League, and one in the FA Community Shield.

The goal against Sevilla was the 28-year-old's second in Europe this season, following his goal and an assist in the 4-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven on the opening day.

Overall, the Belgian winger has six goals and 11 assists in 35 games across competitions since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. He bagged a goal and 10 assists in 20 league games for Arsenal last season.