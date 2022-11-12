Leandro Trossard responds directly to Chelsea speculation and playing under Graham Potter once again 

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard has refused to rule out a reunion with former manager Graham Potter at Chelsea, as per Metro.

Speculation has grown over Trossard potentially joining Potter's side amid a superb run of form for the Belgian.

Trossard has made 13 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

The former KRC Genk forward has been named in Roberto Martinez's 26-man Belgium squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in Trossard, and he has not played down the rumors of a potential move.

He began by telling Het Laatste Nieuws that Potter's side had not made an approach for him:

"Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling."

Potter left Brighton on 8 September to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Trossard touched on his departure from the Amex Stadium, deeming it to have been strange:

"That was very strange, because I’ve always played under Potter at Brighton and have got better year after year. You go through the full preparation and suddenly a new coach is there in September."

The Belgian impressed for the Seagulls in their 4-1 win over the Blues on 29 October. He scored the opener and had four shots on target all game.

Chelsea's attackers have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 17 goals which is the lowest amount of any side in the top half of the Premier League.

Acquiring Trossard would go a long way in helping provide more goals while also easing the burden on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea manager Potter is concentrating on the players currently at his disposal

Fofana joined the Blues for a hefty fee

This past summer, Chelsea became the all-time highest Premier League spenders in a single transfer window.

The Blues spent £278.4 million on seven players, including Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for £75 million and Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £60 million.

Potter was asked whether he was considering additions in the upcoming January transfer window.

He responded by hinting that he was still looking to get the best out of the current squad (via football.london):

"I think there is more to come from the team we have and the group we have. We've had some key players out: Kante, Chilwell, James, Fofana. They are key players and a couple of them are replacing key ones who left in the summer. I think we can do better than we have and that is where my focus is on."

