"Least footballing capital of the major cities in the world" - Argentine newspaper slams the city of Paris after PSG fans boo Lionel Messi

Argentine newspaper La Nacion has slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the city of Paris after they booed Lionel Messi.

Messi has now received jeers from fans of his own club on two occasions, with the latest being before the 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat against Olympique Lyon on April 2. This comes after the forward's poor performances in the UEFA Champions League that saw PSG getting eliminated against Bayern Munich.

La Nacion, meanwhile, has slammed the Parisians' fans for booing the Argentine ace, writing:

“Upon his arrival at PSG in August 2021, Lionel Messi ensured that Paris, the least footballing capital of the major cities in the world, filled its streets with supporters to welcome him, A crowd accompanied his landing at the airport in the center of a city that vibrates for other arts and which has rugby as its most traditional sport."

They further added:

“Messi has three months ahead of him to think about what he is going to do. Paris has become hostile to him and the sky of Barcelona, behind the paradise he was promised, is overcast.”

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract. Since joining the club in 2021, he has scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 67 matches.

He is yet to agree on a new deal and has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, the MLS, and a return to Barcelona.

Emmanuel Petit spoke about PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Emmanuel Petit recently reacted to the Parisian club's fans booing Lionel Messi. He slammed the supporters, claiming that the club is a pre-retirement home for players.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Petit said:

“It’s not a football club. It’s a pre-retirement club, even for 20-year-old players. Nobody has improved while at PSG, is that Messi’s fault? He’s the magician with a wand, it’s up to the players around him to make an effort."

He added:

"Only the PSG fans don’t get that you need a squad built around Messi, which they don’t have, and won’t ever have, because [the management] are terrible in the market.”

The Parisians will return to action on April 8 in a Ligue 1 clash away against OGC Nice.

Poll : 0 votes