"Leave me alone" - Real Madrid star Camavinga hilariously hits out on social media after video mocking him goes viral

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga reacted hilariously after a video of him went viral on social media. The video depicted Camavinga's versatility as a player in a funny way.

Since joining Los Blancos from Rennes in 2021, the French youngster has been an ultimate team player. He has served the team by playing in several positions across the pitch. From being a left-back to all across the midfield, Camavinga has always stepped up regardless of the position his team needed him in.

A recent video on social showed that the Frenchman can play as a goalkeeper in the injured Thibaut Courtois' absence. It also displayed that he can play as a central defender in Eder Militao's absence as well. It also showed that Camavinga can also operate as the coach and even as the referee of a football match.

The overall representation of the video was quite hilarious, to say the least. Camavinga reacted to it in good spirits, writing on X:

"Leave me alone [two laughing emojis]."

Camavinga, 20, has so far made 100 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

He made 59 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season, playing 17 games as a left-back.

Despite his tender age, Camavinga is a key player of Carlo Ancelotti's team. The 20-year-old has already won all the trophies possible as a Los Blancos player.

Kepa Arrizabalaga reacted to joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid needed a new goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury ruled him out for the foreseeable future. The coaching staff were reluctant to fully rely on Andriy Lunin.

Hence, they decided to sign a new goalkeeper and Kepa Arrizabalaga joined the club on loan from Chelsea. The former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper made a return to Spanish football.

About his decision of joining Real Madrid, the Spaniard said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"It was a very easy decision. I had other proposals from big clubs, but when I was told that I had this opportunity it was all quite quick and easy. I got a call after training a couple of days ago and it all started."

He added:

"Everything went very quickly from then on. The first person I told was my wife. I was with her and we were very happy."

Arrizabalaga, 28, has previously played 53 La Liga games, keeping 15 clean sheets.