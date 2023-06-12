"Leave Antony alone" - Manchester United fans flood Gabriela Cavallin's latest Instagram post amid s*xual assault allegations

Manchester United fans have reacted to Gabriela Cavallin's latest instagram post after she accused former partner Antony of sexual assault. The Brazilian winger is currently under investigation.

Gabriela recently took to Instagram to post an image and captioned it:

"Not a doctor."

Disturbing details of Cavallin's report to the police about the alleged sexual assault against Antony have emerged. Hence, fans are concerned about the player who was a key part for the Red Devils this season.

The Brazilian scored eight goals and provided three assists in 44 games across competitions in his first season at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup and finished as the FA Cup runner-ups.

Fans, though, are flooding Cavalin's comments section, with one of them writing:

"Leave Antony Alone."

Another fan wrote:

"Dont do this to Antony. We want to win the Premier League next season, wait for 2-3 seasons please."

Here are some of the best comments under Gabriela Cavallin's post after she accused Manchester United star Antony of sexual abuse:

Fans comment under Cavallin's Instagram post

On this Day in 2004: Manchester United signed Gabriel Heinze

Manchester United completed the signing of Argentine full-back Gabriel Heinze 19 years ago on this day. Heinze played 83 games for the Red Devils and scored four goals and provided three assists.

He won one Premier League with the club. Heinze also won the club's Player of the Season award in the 2004-05 season. Heinze said following his move to Old Trafford (via United's website):

"My dream is coming true by joining United. We have not yet discussed which position I will play. I don't know whether it will be in central defence or left-back.

"All they said is that they wanted me. They have shown great motivation to secure my services, even though I did not talk directly with Sir Alex Ferguson."

Heinze left the club in 2007 to join Real Madrid. He hung up the boots in 2014, with Newell's Old Boys being his last club. Heinze also made 73 appearances for Argentina.

