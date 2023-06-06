Manchester United's Antony attacked Gabriela Cavallin for 'reasons of jealousy' as horrifying details emerge: Reports

Manchester United attacker Antony is in hot water after his former partner Gabriela Cavallin accused the player of domestic violence. Cavallin, a DJ and digital creator, claimed that she has been physically abused four times by the Brazilian.

She claimed to have been in a two-year relationship with the player and lived with him in Amsterdam when the winger played for Ajax. Cavallin added that the first attack took place in 2022 at a nightclub in Sau Paulo (via ESPN).

She broke up with Antony and the player took her outside with the help of security guards. Antony allegedly pushed Cavallin, who was 17 months pregnant at that time, into a car.

She further claimed that the second attack took place in January 2023, when Antony was already a Manchester United player. He reportedly attacked her due to 'reasons of jealousy'.

Cavallin claimed she had to be attended by two of United's doctors and later underwent surgery as a result of those attacks.

She claimed there were two more instances of attack and one of her friends was cited as a witness. Cavallin claimed Antony's mother was also present when the last two instances happened. The DJ claimed she cut her hand due to a broken glass by Antony. The Brazilian footballer reportedly also broke the DJ's phone.

She further claimed that Antony threatened her on May 20. Cavallin's report is now under investigation.

Manchester United attacker Antony's season at a glance

Antony completed a big-money move to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer. Having previously worked with Erik ten Hag in the Netherlands, the player was already familiar with the Dutch manager's style.

He made 44 appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists across competitions. Antony often played a key role on the right-hand side of the pitch and helped the Red Devils secure a third-place finish in the Premier League. He won the Carabao Cup with United as well. United also reached the final of the FA Cup this season.

While it was an okayish season for Antony on the pitch, shocking reports about his personal life have now emerged. The player is expected to undergo an investigation. After Mason Greenwood, yet another promising United player finds himself in a troublesome situation.

Poll : 0 votes