“Leave the boys in the corner” - Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool youngster’s rapid rise to darts sensation Luke Littler

Jurgen Klopp has drawn parallels between Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns and darts sensation Luke Littler, comparing the duo's overnight rise to stardom.

Danns starred in the Reds' 3-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup over Southampton yesterday (February 28), grabbing a brace in the encounter and scoring his first goal for the club.

The 18-year-old forward put on an excellent performance against the Saints after making his second senior-team appearance in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Danns has made headlines in the footballing world this week and earned great plaudits from Klopp as well. The Liverpool boss compared it to Luke Littler's exponential rise at the PDC World Darts Championship when he became the youngest player in history to reach the final at 16 years of age.

Speaking after his side's victory over Southampton, Klopp said (as quoted by The Mirror):

"It is a little bit like the new darts sensation, it is fine for tonight. Tomorrow, leave the boys in the corner. Everyone who is with us, we should have our moments, they will have more moments than we expect. Exceptional talents, of course, it is not natural that a boy aged 18 is as calm as you like."

"The second goal, calm as you like, he saw when Conor [Bradley] shot that the goalie cannot take it. Don't forget it when the transfer window opens, don't [ask for] 12 signings!"

Liverpool will next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday (March 2).

"It feels like I'm in a film" - Liverpool youngster reacts after scoring brace in FA Cup tie against Southampton

Jayden Danns was ecstatic after scoring a brace in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Southampton. The English forward could not believe that he achieved his dream of scoring in front of the Kop at Anfield. He said on ITV after the game (via Eurosport):

"It is a dream come true. I've supported the club since birth. To come on and score at the Kop End is amazing, it doesn't feel true. It feels like I'm in a film."

“The second one was just pure joy, it didn't feel like it could come to me, I was happy with one. I lost all composure."

Jayden, the son of former Crystal Palace and Bolton star Neil Danns, added:

“I don't know what my dad is going to be doing now because he was in tears when I made my debut."

Liverpool have been in excellent form under Klopp this season. The Reds lifted the Carabao Cup at the weekend following their 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

The Merseysiders are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and to top it all off, Klopp's side lead the Premier League table, one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.