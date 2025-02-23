"Leave the football before it leaves you", "Looks ready for MLS" - Fans unhappy with Manchester CIty star after loss to Liverpool

Fans reacted to Kevin De Bruyne's performance in Manchester City's 2-0 Premier League home loss to leaders Liverpool on Sunday (February 23). Mohamed Salah starred with a goal and an assist.

Salah opened the scoring at the Etihad inside 14 minutes, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's assist before the goal-creator turned scorer 23 minutes later, played on by Salah.

However, City midfield talisman De Bruyne failed to inspire his side against Arne Klopp's runaway leaders. Fans reacted to the Belgian's performance, with one tweeting:

"Leave the football before it leaves you"

Another chimed in:

"De Bruyne looks ready for MLS"

A third commented:

"KdB is Man City's answer to Casemiro"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"This Kevin De Bruyne decline is hard to watch. I can't lie."

Another fan wrote:

"He is finished sadly and needs to retire immediately."

"It's time for De Bruyne to go to Saudi. He simply cannot handle Premier League football anymore," one fan wrote.

The victory at the Etihad sent Liverpool 11 points clear at the top, while City's title defence is as good as over, as they trail Slot's side by 20 points, having played a game more.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, is having a forgettable season, going by his staggering standards, bagging just three goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions.

"It was a good game" - Manchester City boss reflects on Liverpool defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that his side played well despite a rather lopsided defeat at home. Both goals came in the first half as Liverpool ran riot at the Etihad.

With their second loss in three games, City (44) remain fourth, ahead of Newcastle United on goal difference, Analysing the game, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich custodian said (as per the BBC):

"It was a good game. Tight game in the first half,. First half, it was more open, and the second half they defended very deep. They always have the threat, but it is not easy to control it. We dropped them. Through our pressing or build-up, dropped the team there.

"I think Doku and Savinho played an incredible game and get to the byline a lot but then just from there we missed the magic. We played really good, so I have no regrets. The chances in the final third, when we want to shoot and cross, for the amount we arrived there we did not create much."

Manchester City next face Tottenham Hotspur away in the league on Wednesday (February 26).

