"Leave the football now", "Always there stinking up the place" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate after their 4-0 loss to PSG

Fans online criticized Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, after their 4-0 loss to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 on Sunday, June 29. The veteran striker delivered an underwhelming performance against the Parisiens, failing to find the back of the net even once.

Things began to look difficult for Inter Miami when João Neves scored a brace for PSG in the first half (6' and 39'). A Tomas Aviles own goal (44') made the score 3-0 before the half-time whistle. At the stroke of half-time, Achraf Hakimi scored the fourth goal of the night (45+3'). Luis Suarez had zero shots on target and no successful dribble attempts in the game. He missed one big chance in the match by squandering an exceptional assist by Lionel Messi, whilst completing only one key pass in 90 minutes.

Fans took to X to react to Luis Suarez's performance, with many claiming he should retire. One X user wrote:

"Suarez leave the football now."

"Suarez Should Just retire immediately," another fan wrote.

"Suarez should retire. He is physically not up for it anymore," a person jibed.

"That Miami defence is a disgrace and if I speak about Suarez he is a joke," an X user opined.

Fans continued to take shots at Luis Suarez and criticize his performance against PSG:

"Suarez brother always there stinking up the place," a fan chimed in.

"Chai 💔 Suarez is done 😂 Prime Suarez bury this with his eyes blindfolded," a user claimed.

"Watching Luis Suarez be this washed is so incredibly satisfying," one X user explained.

Note: All in-game statistics were taken from SofaScore as of writing and are subject to change as per the website's prerogative.

When PSG boss Luis Enrique named Lionel Messi as the "best player in history" ahead of Inter Miami clash

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, PSG boss Luis Enrique named the Argentine as the best player in history. The Spaniard said:

"Messi is without a doubt the best football player in history, in my opinion. I was lucky to have him in his prime… Which lasted 10 to 15 years, I don’t know how long that lasts. His longevity over so many years, competing at the highest level every three days. I’ve seen Messi do things in training that belong to another breed, incredible things."

He also explained PSG's strategy in stopping Messi and added:

"To be honest, if we want to stop Lionel Messi, it’s not possible to do it with just one player. Because if we try that way, we’re dead. We need to defend collectively. Everyone must be ready to defend, everyone must be ready to have, pass, and keep the ball. We have to do it as a team, not individually, because Leo Messi can dribble past any player."

Luis Enrique has previously worked with the legendary Argentine at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017. In 158 games under Enrique, Messi scored 153 goals and 76 assists across competitions. The Albiceleste superstar also won the historic treble under the Spaniard's guidance in the 2014-15 season.

