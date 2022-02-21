"Leave Messi alone" - Luis Fernandez explains how PSG can get the best out of former Barcelona superstar

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to life at PSG, scoring just two Ligue 1 goals for the Parisians since joining them last summer.

The Argentine has been heavily scrutinized in recent weeks but former France midfielder Luis Fernandez has now jumped to his defense.

The Frenchman, who watched Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona, has noted that the Argentine played differently from how he's playing at PSG right now.

He also gave little insight into which position would be more befitting for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Luis Fernandez Explains How PSG Can Get More Out of Lionel Messi psgtalk.com/2022/02/luis-f… Luis Fernandez Explains How PSG Can Get More Out of Lionel Messi psgtalk.com/2022/02/luis-f…

"I saw him play at Barca. There was speed with pass controls, and it went on," Luis Fernandes told beIN Sports (via Canal Supporters).

"At PSG, it carries the ball ten times. How do you want to play with it or highlight it?

"When Neymar came back, he broke the lines with his speed. Leave Messi alone. Until the end of the match against Real, he made good passes when we are told he is tired."

The former PSG star further discarded talks that the Argentine appeared tired during the Champions League clash with Real Madrid last week by highlighting his impact throughout the game.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT



The hosts looked more dangerous, but the match looked set to finish goalless with Thibaut Courtois even saving Lionel Messi's penalty, until Kylian Mbappé's moment of magic in injury time gave PSG the win.



The tie is still far from settled!



#PSGRM #UCL FT | PSG 1:0 Real MadridThe hosts looked more dangerous, but the match looked set to finish goalless with Thibaut Courtois even saving Lionel Messi's penalty, until Kylian Mbappé's moment of magic in injury time gave PSG the win.The tie is still far from settled! FT | PSG 1:0 Real MadridThe hosts looked more dangerous, but the match looked set to finish goalless with Thibaut Courtois even saving Lionel Messi's penalty, until Kylian Mbappé's moment of magic in injury time gave PSG the win.The tie is still far from settled!#PSGRM #UCL https://t.co/oDHlSixpgq

"This guy is not tired. I hear comments about it (…) He played a very good game. With PSG, he has an ambition, even if it was hard at first. He has the Champions League in mind, and everyone wants to bring him.

"You have to put him in the middle behind the attackers. Do not ask him to go right, left, or let the guys not carry the ball and give it to him quickly."

Is Lionel Messi now more of a creator than a finisher?

The Argentine failed to score from the spot against Real Madrid last week

The Argentine has bagged more assists than goals for the Parisians so far this season.

His record currently stands at seven goals and nine assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. That includes four assists in his last four Ligue 1 games.

Lionel Messi is thriving more as a creator than as a finisher at the Parc des Princes. Having hinted earlier that he'd consider playing deeper in the latter phase of his career, we may already be witnessing the new version of the Argentine.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar