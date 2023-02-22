"Leaves me speechless" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi hails Rafael Nadal after Laureus Award claim

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi recently reacted to Rafael Nadal's endorsement of the Argentine for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. Messi and Nadal, along with four other athletes, have been named as the nominees to win the prestigious award.

F1 superstar Max Verstappen, pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis, basketball ace Stephen Curry, and Messi's club teammate Kylian Mbappe are the other nominees.

While all the aforementioned superstars enjoyed great success in 2022, Nadal, last year's French Open champion, claimed that no one deserves the award more than Messi, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The Argentine was also named the winner of the Golden Ball award for his glittering performances at the World Cup. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar.

Here's what Nadal wrote on his Instagram story, endorsing Messi:

“An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the Year … but … this year … vamos @leomessi te lo mereces tu [Come on Lionel Messi you deserve it].”

Lionel Messi reacted to Rafael Nadal's kind words and said:

"That an athlete as great as you put that on me leaves me speechless... Thank you very much @rafaelnadal, you also deserve everything for the way you compete every time you go out on the pitch. You are a winner, we still have a lot of competition there? Everyone deserves it @laureussport this year the truth!!!"

Here's what Rafael Nadal said about Lionel Messi winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi leading La Albiceleste to a 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph was a moment of true delight for fans across the globe.

Rafael Nadal was also elated to see the Argentine finally get the crowning moment of his stupendous career. Reacting to Argentina's World Cup triumph, Nadal said:

“Messi lifting the World Cup made me happy. That someone so great culminates with a title that was missing, of this caliber, with all that it means for Argentina, It seemed fair to me, I enjoyed it and I was moved. Without going with Argentina, when Messi scored the third goal, tears came to my eyes because of the emotion of seeing someone so great achieve what was missing and that he had suffered so much to achieve it.”

