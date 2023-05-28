“Leaving for sure”, “It is so over” – Barcelona fans convinced attacker will leave as he starts final home game of season against Mallorca

Barcelona fans are certain that Ansu Fati will leave at the end of the season despite the youngster being named in the starting XI against Real Mallorca on Sunday (May 28) for their final home game of the La Liga season.

Fati hasn't been a crucial player for Xavi's side this season. While he has made 49 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, he has started only 13 times. Tthe youngster has been linked with a move away in the summer, with several Premier League clubs touted as his potential destination.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in goal. Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are the four defenders. Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are the three midfielders. Fati and Ousmane Dembele start alongside Robert Lewandowski in attack.

Fans, though, are convinced that Fati, despite starting against Mallorca, will leave in the summer. One tweeted:

"it is so over for ansu ain't it."

Another chimed in:

"Ansu starting? He is leaving forsure then."

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Don 🥷🏽 @YungCule @FCBarcelona Ansu Brace incoming and all the flip flops will want him to stay again 🫡 @FCBarcelona Ansu Brace incoming and all the flip flops will want him to stay again 🫡

What Xavi said about Ansu Fati's Barcelona future?

Ansu Fati was once considered Lionel Messi's sucessor at Barcelona. He was even handed the legendary No. 10 shirt after the Argentine left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Fati, though, hasn't quite fulfilled the expectations due to a combination of injuries and loss of form. He has scored 26 goals and provided ten assists in 107 games across competitions but has mostly come off the bench recently.

Addressing reports about the youngster's exit, Xavi said recently (via SPORT):

"I haven't spoken to him about his future. We don't know the fair play situation. When we know, we'll plan the arrivals and departures."

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested to bring Fati to the Premier League.

