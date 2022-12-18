LeBron James comments about Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and 2022 FIFA World Cup final

NBA legend LeBron James has commented on the Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe showdown ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final tonight (December 18). Reigning champions France will take on Argentina in the final at the Lusail Stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are naturally the players grabbing the headlines ahead of the much-anticipated game. On being asked to choose between the two superstars, LA Lakers superstar James, though, refused to make a pick.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player said that just like everyone else, he hopes to see a great game between Argentina and France. After the Lakers' 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets, James said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"I'm not gonna choose. I just wanna see a great match like the rest of the world..."

GOAL @goal It's always respect between Mbappe and Messi 🤝 It's always respect between Mbappe and Messi 🤝 https://t.co/n0C01Tppqo

"It's gonna be a great one, and I look forward to seeing two of the greatest to ever play that sport go at it."

Messi and Mbappe have both been on fire for their respective nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both attackers lead the scoring charts with five goals. Messi also leads the assists chart with three assists, while Mbappe is right behind with two.

This will be Messi's last chance to win the FIFA World Cup, as the Argentine great is unlikely to play the next edition in the USA. Meanwhile, Mbappe has won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and will hope to lead France to their third triumph.

Aurelien Tchouameni sends warning to Lionel Messi and Co. ahead of showdown

Ahead of the France vs Argentina showdown in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Les Bleus midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni made bold claims regarding Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The Real Madrid midfielder said that he regards Mbappe as the best in the world and wants his teammate to prove that in the final. Following Les Bleus' 2-0 win against Morocco in the semifinal, the midfielder said:

“For me, Mbappe is the best in the world, and I want him to prove that in the next match.”

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Two incredible talents Leo Messi v Kylian Mbappe at the age of 23. 🤯Two incredible talents Leo Messi v Kylian Mbappe at the age of 23. 🤯Two incredible talents 🇦🇷🌟🇫🇷 https://t.co/AU2n1ZRgfu

France manager Didier Deschamps provided an assessment on Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of the final. He said:

“He is one of the best players in the world, and he has shown that, so of course, we are going to try and counter Messi’s threat and stop him influencing the game, and Argentina will try and stop the influence of some of my players."

Mbappe is looking to become one of the youngest two-time winners of the World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes