Ledley King predicts who will get more assists between Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne this season

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King believes that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will contribute the most assists in the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season.

During a Twitter Spaces hosted by Akshun AMA, King was asked to name his pick for the Premier League Playmaker of the Season. After Arsenal great Paul Merson named Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as his pick, the former Spurs centre-back responded:

"I would have gone for De Bruyne. But I am going to go for Trent. If he plays in that midfield role, then I think he could be very high up."

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has cemented himself as one of the most creative players in the Premier League over the past five seasons. He has provided 54 assists in 198 league appearances from right-back so far.

A set-piece specialist blessed with vision and crossing, the Englishman performed below his usual standards last season as Liverpool achieved a fifth-place finish. He registered nine assists in 37 Premier League games, either from right-back or from his interim midfield role.

Alexander-Arnold, who is the holder of the most assists by a defender in a Premier League season, is expected to return to his best next season. He is likely to assume a more creative role in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's positional 3-2-2-3 setup from next week itself.

De Bruyne, on the other hand, is the defending Premier League Playmaker of the Season. He contributed 18 assists in 32 league matches in the 2022-23 campaign and is the favorite to retain his accolade.

A former Chelsea and KRC Genk player, De Bruyne has scored 64 goals and laid out 104 assists in 239 Premier League appearances for City so far. He is currently averaging a goal or an assist at an excellent interval of every 109 minutes, despite operating in midfield.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold emerges as transfer target for La Liga giants in 2024

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have expressed an interest in roping in Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the 2024-24 season. They are said to be worried about their current right-back situation as Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are in a decline.

Los Blancos, who beat Liverpool to Jude Bellingham's signature this summer, have earmarked Alexander-Arnold as a potential target both due to his ripe age and fine passing range. They have also been impressed with the full-back's ability to play at the heart of midfield.

So far, Alexander-Arnold has scored 16 goals and laid out 72 assists in 273 games across all competitions for his current club. He is currently averaging a goal or an assist at a decent interval of every 225 minutes.