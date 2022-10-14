"Leeds were superb for the first 45 minutes against Crystal Palace" - Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction for Leeds United vs Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, October 16.

The Gunners come into the match in terrific form as they have lost just one of their 12 matches in all competitions so far this season. They beat Liverpool 3-2 at home in the league last weekend before beating Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are without a win in the league since they beat Chelsea 3-0 on August 21. They put up a good performance in the first half against Crystal Palace last weekend but ended up losing 2-1.

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 "𝗚𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝘁 𝗮 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗴𝗼"

Dom Matteo previews Sunday's clash with Arsenal at Elland Road

Sutton has predicted their winless run to continue and a comfortable win for the Gunners. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"As I said earlier, Leeds were superb for the first 45 minutes against Crystal Palace but they could not sustain it. This game might follow the same pattern, with Leeds putting so much into it early on, then being picked off later. However it plays out, I'm expecting Arsenal to win because they are absolutely buzzing at the moment."

Sutton believes that if Leeds come at Arsenal, it will open up space for the visitors to attack comfortably with their in-form forwards, as he said:

"That confidence will be there because of their performance to beat Liverpool - I wasn't too far off with my 4-1 prediction either - and they have got plenty of goals in their front three."

He added:

"If Leeds are as aggressive as I think they will be, there will be plenty of space for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to run in behind, and plenty of chances for Gabriel Jesus too."

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's win over Bodo/Glimt

The Gunners continued their impressive form in the Europa League, winning their third group stage game away against Bodo/Glimt on October 13.

Bukayo Saka's deflected goal was enough for the Premier League side to secure all three points with a 1-0 win.

Arsenal @Arsenal Job done in Norway



Thanks for the support as always, Gooners!

After the match, manager Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the win, as he said (via Arsenal.com):

"The second half obviously there are a lot of things to improve, we know that, I’m not going to get too deep into that, I understand as well, why this is happening. But I think the boys deserve credit as well for the way they tried."

He added:

"Quality-wise, in terms of dominance and how we want to play, obviously there are a lot of things to get better than what we done today, but it’s another win, move on, now it’s Leeds."

Arsenal are now at the top of their Europa League group, two points above second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

