Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Manchester United return to winning ways against Leeds | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United found their winning touch once again as they beat Leeds United 2-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday, February 12.

Manchester United came into the game as the favorites, despite manager Erik ten Hag deciding to rotate his defense and giving Harry Maguire a rare start. Winger Jadon Sancho made his first start in the Premier League since facing Chelsea in October.

This was the Red Devils' second clash against Leeds United in a week, with the previous one an exciting 2-2 clash. With a win, United looked to go past Manchester City to second temporarily, before the Cityzens face Aston Villa later in the evening.

Leeds United came into the game without a manager after sacking American Jesse Marsch earlier this week. With the Peacocks starting the day just a point off the bottom three, interim boss Michael Skubala hoped to add to the team's 2-2 draw. Skubala handed starts to Crysencio Summerville and Junior Firpo after Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra were forced off with injuries in the reverse fixture.

The first half turned out to be a cagey affair, with neither side really getting into the game. Both teams resorted to fouls to disrupt the flow of the other team's attack. Manchester United yet again started poorly, with Leeds being a much more energetic and intense side. Summerville had a great chance from close range early on in the game but could not finish. Manchester United boasted most of the possession early but mostly had it in their own half, with some active pressing from the Leeds forwards.

As the half continued, the Red Devils grew into the game. They had two great chances in injury time in the first half as Bruno Fernandes pounced on an error by Maximillian Wober and was one-on-one with the keeper, but Ilian Meslier produced a great save to keep it at 0-0. Seconds later, they had a corner that was turned just outside the post as Ten Hag's men grew in confidence.

At the break, the teams shared the spoils as neither could really pose a threat.

The second half was more of the same. Manchester United once again began poorly, with Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto looking lively and asking questions of the defense. Ten Hag then looked to bring some spark into the attack by bringing on youngster Alejandro Garnacho for Sancho, who was largely quiet for most of the game.

Manchester United then had a good attacking sequence which culminated with Fred setting up Diogo Dalot for a strike from outside the box, only for the Portuguese full-back to hit the crossbar with a stinging effort.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 80th minute when Marcel Sabitzer made a brilliant long pass to Luke Shaw on the left, who set up Marcus Rashford for a brilliant header.

Garnacho then doubled Manchester United's lead quickly. Leeds lost possession in midfield and Wout Weghorst set Garnacho up with a smart pass as he blazed past Luke Ayling and slotted coolly past Meslier. This was United's eighth goal of the season coming from a substitute, the most by anyone in the league.

Rashford almost added another to his tally after Fernandes sent him through with the keeper, but his goal was called off for offside. Weghorst also had one called off for offside late in stoppage time.

The Red Devils temporarily moved into second spot ahead of their cross-town rivals with the victory. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 United's issue with starting games continued

Manchester United have been one of the strongest sides since the restart of the Premier League but have often fallen victim to slow starts. It continued today with Leeds seizing control of the game early on.

Summerville had a good chance from close range to take an early lead but missed. Though United did have more of the ball in the initial stages, it was mostly within their own half. They could not really get their attack going due to some smart and intense pressing from the Leeds forwards. The second half was more of the same, with United slow to switch on as Summerville and Gnonto were a constant threat to United's goal.

#4 It was a proper 'Roses Derby' rivalry game

Leeds United vs. Manchester United is one of the Premier League's most tense and historic rivalries. The game at Elland Road certainly lived up to that billing.

Though there was a lack of quality from both sides in the first half, the game was lively and entertaining. Both teams resorted to some quick and decisive fouling to disrupt their opponents' flow and it was only late in the second half when Rashford and Garnacho's goals put the result to bed.

#3 Erik ten Hag made an interesting tactical switch that paid off

Around the 60-minute mark, Manchester United manager Ten Hag made a change that arguably won the game for the team. Initially, the Red Devils started with Rashford on the left, Sancho on the right and Weghorst up top with Fernandes occupying the No 10 role.

Sancho struggled to really make his mark in the game and was substituted for Garnacho. With the Argentinian coming on, Rashford moved to a more central role as Fernandes moved to the right and Weghorst dropped deeper. This switch proved fruitful as United secured the result.

#2 Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life

Marcus Rashford proved today why he is one of Ten Hag's most valuable players. In a game where the United attack looked largely out of sync and did not pose much of a threat, Rashford's brilliant header gave Manchester United a vital goal.

He has now scored 21 goals and eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season. He finished the game with one shot on target, one key pass and one dribble completed. He also had a late second goal ruled out for offside.

#1 There is hope for Manchester United in the title race

With the win against Leeds, Manchester United jumped to second place in the table over rivals Manchester City. They are now five points behind Arsenal, although they have played two more games. However, with Arsenal having an unprecedented drop in form and City facing some issues with consistency, United could still have a role to play when the Premier League trophy gets lifted in June.

