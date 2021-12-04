"Legend" - Jurgen Klopp reacts to 'outstanding' Divock Origi scoring late Liverpool winner against Wolves

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Divock Origi as a 'legend' after the forward scored the winner in The Reds' 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Merseyside-based club had a largely frustrating night against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. Liverpool missed a plethora of chances to clinch the game, and it appeared they would have to go home with a share of the spoils.

However, Divock Origi emerged as a hero for Liverpool, netting an injury-time winner. The Belgian got on the end of a pass from Mohamed Salah in the 94th minute, and found the back of the net. That sent The Reds atop the Premier League table.

On a night when Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane struggled to make a significant impact, Origi delivered the goods for Liverpool, leaving Jurgen Klopp delighted.

Speaking after the victory over Wolves, the Liverpool manager hailed Origi as an outstanding player. He pointed out how Origi has stepped up at key moments for the club, saying:

"Legend - Divock Origi. Absolutely great. He is just an outstanding player, that's how it is. He has these qualities; his finishing is incredible. He did so many great things for Liverpool already; this will be in the book as well," Klopp said after the game.

Meanwhile, Divock Origi has revealed what Jurgen Klopp told him before the former replaced Jordan Henderson in the 68th minute of the game.

"(Jurgen Klopp told me) 'go out and be Divock'", the 26-year-old said.

Divock Origi helps Liverpool go atop Premier League table

Chelsea suffered a 3-2 defeat at West Ham United. That meant Liverpool would go atop the Premier League table if they won against Wolves. However, the Reds looked destined for a draw before Divock Origi stepped up in the 94th minute of the game.

After their 1-0 victory at the Molineux, Liverpool currently occupy the top spot in the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, could drop to second place before the end of the day.

Manchester City will replace Liverpool at the top of the points table if they win their match against Watford today. City are leading The Hornets 2-0 at half-time. If they win, they'll have 35 points from 15 games, one ahead of Liverpool and two clear of Chelsea.

