"Legends never go down" - Thibaut Courtois' fiancee makes defiant claim amid war of words with Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco

Thibaut Courtois' fiancee Mishel Gerzig has defended the Belgium goalkeeper amid his spat with coach Domenico Tedesco.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper and Tedesco are at loggerheads. The 31-year-old decided to leave the nation's hotel for Euro 2024 qualifying action.

Reports had claimed that he was disappointed with the Red Devils manager's decision to hand Romelu Lukaku the captain's armband in the side's 1-1 draw with Austria (June 17).

However, Courtois insisted that his absence was due to a knee injury ahead of Belgium's qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday (June 20), per The Daily Mail. Meanwhile, other reports claim that his absence is because of his marriage to Gerzig.

The Israeli supermodel has offered her support to the Madrid goalkeeper. She posted pictures on her Instagram story defending the Belgian. Gerzig reposted Courtois' response to Tedesco who had revealed a conversation between the duo about the situation to the media. She captioned her post:

"No one can take away the legendary player you are, the leader, the fighter. You always put the team and the club in front of you eyes and give your 1000%. Even when you are in pain. You never give up."

"I'm sorry to hear all the rumours that are spread by people that just waited for the opportunity to put you down or hurt your name. Those people don't understand that you are the definition of high quality football."

"A player that plays from the heart and a supporting, stable rock to his team-mates. A true leader, a real legend. And legends never go down. By no one."

Tedesco added fuel to the flames when he was asked about the situation on Monday. He stated (via The Guardian):

“I wish I could say it’s an injury, but I can’t lie.”

Courtois' post displayed his disappointment with Tedesco's comments. The pair now hold a frosty relationship as Belgium look to continue their push towards the European Championships next year. Lukaku was given the captaincy after Kevin De Bruyne pulled out of the squad with an injury.

Thibaut Courtois slammed Belgium last year after their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Belgium were letdowns at last year's World Cup.

Belgium performed woefully at last year's 2022 FIFA World Cup, crashing out in the group stages. The Red Devils were expected to be potential dark horses for the trophy but failed to advance to the knockout stages for the first time since 1998.

The crop of players that were part of the Belgian squad for that tournament are regarded as the nation's 'Golden Generation'. However, Courtois feels that statement is wide of the mark as they have failed to win trophies. He said after their exit from the competition (via Football-Espana):

“It’s hard to call yourself ‘Golden Generation’ when you don’t win anything. We’re not a golden generation, we’re a generation with lots of talent and great players from across Europe."

Belgium are ranked fourth in FIFA's world rankings but they have failed to bring in trophies. They did finish third in the 2018 World Cup but that is the closest they have come to glory.

