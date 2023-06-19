Furious Belgian superstar leaves squad as Romelu Lukaku is named captain in Kevin De Bruyne’s absence: Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly left the Belgium national squad in anger after Romelu Lukaku was given the captain's armband.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad Sport (via Football-Italia), Courtois didn't show up at the team's hotel for their clash with Estonia tomorrow (June 20). This came after Lukaku was appointed captain in Kevin De Bruyne's absence.

The Inter Milan striker (on loan from Chelsea) was handed the armband when De Bruyne was ruled out of the Red Devils' clash with Austria. They drew 1-1 with Ralf Rangnick's men, with Lukaku netting.

Courtois is reported to have vented his frustrations with new Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco's decision in the dressing room after the Euro 2024 qualifier. He then didn't show up at the team's hotel the following day.

The Madrid shot-stopper was meant to be captain for their next qualifier against Estonia. But the 31-year-old felt he should have been skipper against Austria.

The Belgian FA are expected to claim that Courtois' absence is due to a slight injury. Red Devils boss Tedesco is set to take questions from the media today and the situation is bound to be put to the Italian coach.

Belgium are second in Group F of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. They trail first-placed Austria by three points with a game in hand. It remains to be seen if Courtois will be part of the side that face Estonia.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he won the Champions League because of Lukaku's miss

The Belgian missed a clear header.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has partly attributed his side's Champions League triumph to Lukaku. The Belgian missed several opportunities during the Cityzens' 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

However, the 30-year-old's most glaring miss came in the 88th minute. He headed straight at City goalkeeper Ederson at point-blank range. Guardiola has commented on his side's European glory, saying (via City Xtra):

"I’m European champion because a striker missed a clear header from three yards away."

It was a dismal performance from the veteran frontman who looked devastated at the final whistle. He looks set to return to Chelsea once his loan with Inter expires at the end of this month.

Lukaku spent this past season on loan at the San Siro after falling out with former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions for the Nerazzurri.

Poll : 0 votes