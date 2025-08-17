"Legit plays like a 75 year old Kroos", "Unbelievably bad" - Fans slam Chelsea star for his performance in 0-0 draw againstCrystal Palace

Fans on X called out Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez after he struggled to make an impact during their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. Both sides were in action in their first game of the 2025-26 Premier League term at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Eberechi Eze converted his free-kick, which seemed to give the visitors the lead in the 13th minute of the encounter. However, the goal was ruled out after a review by the VAR due to Marc Guehi being close to the hosts' wall.
Chelsea’s Andrey Santos collected a pass in a promising position in attack in the 90+3’ minute. However, the forward wasted an opportunity to give Enzo Maresca's side the lead, blazing his shot well over the bar. Despite enjoying most of the ball possession (71%) and registering more goal attempts (19), the Blues were unable to break the deadlock. Thus, the game ended in a goalless draw.
Amid the complaint of a draw, which made the Blues drop points, Chelsea fans on X were disappointed with Enzo Fernández's display. The 24-year-old started in midfield, played for 79 minutes, and was replaced by Andrey Santos.
He delivered one key pass, failed to win the only ground duel he contested (0/1), and lost possession of the ball nine times (via Sofascore). He also struggled to add to the attack in terms of chance creation, which arguably prompted his substitution.
In the game's aftermath, fans criticized Fernandez's display on X, with one tweeting:
"Enzo Fernandez legit plays like a 75 year old Kroos would.”
"ENZO FERNANDEZ IS ONE OF THE WORST MIDFIELDERS IN THE LEAGUE,” another added.
"If Chelsea see 70m they should move on Enzo Fernandez,” a fan opined.
"Enzo Fernandez looks way off the pace fitness wise, still carrying something from the final?,” another fan asked.
"Hey Enzo Fernandez, if you don't want to play, tell the manager at halftime. He has a center mid from Brazil that is just dying to steal your spot.,” a fan complained.
"Enzo Fernandez is unbelievably bad please get him off my screen,” wrote another.
"Tough game" - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca on the draw against Crystal Palace
Enzo Maresca has said that the Blues' game against Crystal Palace was tough. He also claimed that his squad expected the encounter to be difficult, considering that Oliver Glasner's squad is good.
In a post-match interview after the draw against the Eagles, Maresca said (via Absolute Chelsea on X):
“Tough game, we expected a tough game. Apart from the first half free-kick, we didn't concede any chances but they are a very good team.”
The west London giants will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium in their next Premier League game on Friday, August 22.