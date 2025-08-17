  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • "Legit plays like a 75 year old Kroos", "Unbelievably bad" - Fans slam Chelsea star for his performance in 0-0 draw againstCrystal Palace

"Legit plays like a 75 year old Kroos", "Unbelievably bad" - Fans slam Chelsea star for his performance in 0-0 draw againstCrystal Palace

By Abel Yisa
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:26 GMT
The Blues held to a draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League
The Blues held to a draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Fans on X called out Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez after he struggled to make an impact during their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. Both sides were in action in their first game of the 2025-26 Premier League term at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ad

Eberechi Eze converted his free-kick, which seemed to give the visitors the lead in the 13th minute of the encounter. However, the goal was ruled out after a review by the VAR due to Marc Guehi being close to the hosts' wall.

Chelsea’s Andrey Santos collected a pass in a promising position in attack in the 90+3’ minute. However, the forward wasted an opportunity to give Enzo Maresca's side the lead, blazing his shot well over the bar. Despite enjoying most of the ball possession (71%) and registering more goal attempts (19), the Blues were unable to break the deadlock. Thus, the game ended in a goalless draw.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid the complaint of a draw, which made the Blues drop points, Chelsea fans on X were disappointed with Enzo Fernández's display. The 24-year-old started in midfield, played for 79 minutes, and was replaced by Andrey Santos.

He delivered one key pass, failed to win the only ground duel he contested (0/1), and lost possession of the ball nine times (via Sofascore). He also struggled to add to the attack in terms of chance creation, which arguably prompted his substitution.

Ad

In the game's aftermath, fans criticized Fernandez's display on X, with one tweeting:

"Enzo Fernandez legit plays like a 75 year old Kroos would.”
Ad

"ENZO FERNANDEZ IS ONE OF THE WORST MIDFIELDERS IN THE LEAGUE,” another added.

Ad
"If Chelsea see 70m they should move on Enzo Fernandez,” a fan opined.
Ad
"Enzo Fernandez looks way off the pace fitness wise, still carrying something from the final?,” another fan asked.
Ad
"Hey Enzo Fernandez, if you don't want to play, tell the manager at halftime. He has a center mid from Brazil that is just dying to steal your spot.,” a fan complained.
Ad
"Enzo Fernandez is unbelievably bad please get him off my screen,” wrote another.
Ad

"Tough game" - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca on the draw against Crystal Palace

CFC v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Source: Getty
CFC v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Source: Getty

Enzo Maresca has said that the Blues' game against Crystal Palace was tough. He also claimed that his squad expected the encounter to be difficult, considering that Oliver Glasner's squad is good.

Ad

In a post-match interview after the draw against the Eagles, Maresca said (via Absolute Chelsea on X):

“Tough game, we expected a tough game. Apart from the first half free-kick, we didn't concede any chances but they are a very good team.”

The west London giants will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium in their next Premier League game on Friday, August 22.

About the author
Abel Yisa

Abel Yisa

Twitter icon

Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.

A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.

He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications