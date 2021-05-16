Leicester City & Chelsea will finish in Premier League top four, Liverpool will fall off: Ex-England defender Matthew Upson

Former England international Matthew Upson believes Leicester City and Chelsea will pip Liverpool in the race to finish in the top four of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Leicester currently occupy third spot in the league table with 66 points in 36 matches, followed by Chelsea in fourth with two fewer points in as many matches. Liverpool are in fifth place with 60 points but have a match in hand.

With an interesting finish to the top-four race expected, Upson opined that the current standings will stay as is.

The former Arsenal, West Ham and Leicester defender believes Liverpool will fail to win all three of their remaining matches, giving the other two sides a free hand to secure Champions League football for next season.

"Leicester City and Chelsea, I'm keeping it as it is. That might raise a few eyebrows. I'm not sure if they [Liverpool] can win all three of their games. I know we'll step back and go, well chances are they are going to win all three - they are up against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace. But it's easier said than done. I think they might drop a couple of points in there," Upson said on Matchday Live Extra.

Enjoying the top-four race with Chelsea & Leicester City: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Klopp is enjoying Liverpool's top-four race with Leicester City and Chelsea

Ahead of Liverpool's trip to West Brom on Sunday, Klopp said he has had ample experience of playing catch-up throughout his managerial career and is relishing the top-four race with Leicester City and Chelsea.

"Most of the time I've been in a chasing role so if I'm enjoying it, I don't know. Sometimes yes, but I'm used to it," he said on Sky Sports.

"It hasn't happened a lot to me that the teams I've coached were running away or whatever, so it's a normal situation. It's a good situation. Usually, when I'm involved, seasons go to the wire. I can't remember many seasons when we didn't play for anything in the last few games. It's like this again and it's all good. It's exciting.

"Last night was very much needed, but it gave us a good feeling as well. After a long season, playing Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Sunday is a tough one, but let's give it a try."