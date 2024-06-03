Leicester City express disappointment through statement as Enzo Maresca joins Chelsea amid rumors of Foxes being annoyed with ex-coach

Leicester City have openly made their frustrations clear with head coach Enzo Maresca leaving the club to take up the vacancy at Chelsea. This comes after the Blues announced that the Italian would replace Mauricio Pochettino at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

In a statement released on the club's official website, the Foxes wrote:

"Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision."

Maresca was appointed head coach of Leicester City last summer after they suffered relegation from the Premier League. The side had great quality and were expected to come right back up. The former Premier League midfielder guided them exceptionally as they won the Championship with 96 points.

Trending

Despite a successful season, John Percy of the Telegraph reports that Maresca has annoyed many in the side's management by jumping ship.

At the other end, Chelsea shocked many by deciding to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. A difficult start to the season had the west London side in the bottom half by Christmas. However, they finished strongly, winning five on the trot to finish sixth in the league. They also reached the final of the Carabao Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The west London side courted many managerial candidates, including the likes of Kieran McKenna and Roberto de Zerbi. Eventually, they settled on the 44-year-old who has worked under Pep Guardiola previously. He also coached current Blues stars Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia with the Cityzens' youth setup.

Enzo Maresca opens up on being appointed Chelsea manager

The Italian was previously with Leicester City.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said that it was a dream to manage a club of its stature. In his first interview as head coach, the Italian expressed excitement at receiving the opportunity.

He said (via The Guardian):

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Maresca has signed a five-year contract with the Blues, with a team holding an option to extend it by a further year. His appointment marks the fifth manager to take charge since the side were taken over by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

He joins Chelsea after leading Leicester back into the Premier League in comfortable fashion. After two disappointing seasons finishing outside the top four, the west London side will be keen to return to their winning ways.