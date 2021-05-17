Leicester City issue apology to Chelsea for dressing room antics after FA Cup final

Leicester City have apologized to Chelsea after Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Amrtey was filmed throwing Chelsea's pennant to the ground after Saturday's final. Pennants are exchanged between the team captains prior to kick-off.

In the video, Amartey can be seen picking up the pennant, showing it to the camera, and throwing it back over his shoulder onto the dressing room floor. Amartey was filmed after his side's 1-0 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Leicester City have reportedly spoken to the player and issued an apology to Chelsea. The Blues have accepted the Foxes' apology and reports suggest that the relationship between the clubs remains cordial despite the controversial incident.

The Foxes won the FA Cup for the first time in their history with an impressive 1-0 victory over Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday. Brendan Rodgers' side took the lead thanks to a stunning goal from Belgian midfielder Your Tielemans midway through the second half.

Chelsea thought they had equalised when Wes Morgan scored an own goal towards the end of the game. However, the goal was chalked off after VAR adjudged that left-back Ben Chilwell was in an offside position in the build-up.

The Blues were heavy favorites to win the FA Cup final on Saturday but were unable to get past a resilient Leicester City defence. Thomas Tuchel's side still have a chance to win a trophy this season when they face Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Chelsea will want revenge against Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday

Chelsea's clash with Leicester City on Wednesday night in the Premier League is likely to determine which of the two clubs will finish in the top four this season. The Blues will look to exact revenge on the Foxes after the FA Cup final defeat.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be desperate to seal qualification to the Champions League after narrowly missing out on the top four last season.

Leicester City are currently in third place, three points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea and just four points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool. A second defeat to Leicester City in the span of three days for Chelsea will put their Champions League qualification hopes in jeopardy.