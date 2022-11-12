Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provides injury update on England star James Maddison 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provided an injury update on England player James Maddison.

The Foxes earned a 2-0 away win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, 12 November. Maddison opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute of the game.

However, the attacking midfielder was forced off the field after only 25 minutes as he grabbed his hamstring, seemingly in pain.

This caused panic among the fans of the Three Lions as England's campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to start against Iran on 21 November.

Brendan Rodgers, however, provided an encouraging update on Madison's injury. The former Liverpool manager said that the player's removal from the playing field was:

"precautionary. He's ok."

Maddison returned to the Leicester City bench at the start of the second half to watch the rest of the game.

The 25-year-old has been in spectacular form for the Foxes so far this season. In 13 Premier League games, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists.

Maddison has also earned a call-up to the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate spoke about his selection, saying the player has thoroughly earned his spot (via Metro):

"He is a bit of a football student. I think there are some misconceptions about him, I’ve always said it was football reasons for not selecting him and in the main the capabilities of others in the group and that’s the case. I’ve got no concerns about how he will be with the group. He knows most of the lads. He has been in the junior teams with a lot of them so that isn’t a concern at all."

Rodgers' team, meanwhile, sit in the 12th spot of the Premier League table currently. In 15 games, they have managed to earn 17 points.

Former Leicester City and current Manchester United defender Harry Maguire dreams of winning the World Cup

Harry Maguire played for Leicester City before Manchester United

Harry Maguire is currently Manchester United's captain. However, he was previously a reliable servant for Leicester City.

Maguire recently said that he dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup with England. He also imagines himself scoring the winner for the Three Lions in the final of the tournament. Maguire told The Times:

“I always have thoughts like that, I think about scoring the winner in the World Cup final. What if…?”

England have been waiting for a World Cup trophy since they last won it, as far back as 1966. In recent times, they have shown a marked improvement in their performances, most notably reaching the final of the Euros in 2021.

