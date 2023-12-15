"Lemme get one of them sauces" - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka provides hilarious response to Man City star Jack Grealish's social media post

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has hilariously responded to Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish's recent social media post, where he uploaded a series of random pictures.

English attacker Jack Grealish recently took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures. In a few snaps, he was seen playing and training with his Manchester City teammates. Moreover, he also uploaded a couple of his selfies.

Grealish captions the post:

"Recently"

However, among all the snaps, a picture of 'Nando's Peri Peri Sauce' stole Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka's attention.

Saka's comment

Saka responded to the Instagram post by commenting:

"Lemme get one of them sauces"

Taking a look at the Englishman's recent performance, Jack Grealish has made 17 appearances for Manchester City across different competitions and has recorded two goals and two assists for the defending Premier League champions.

Starting only four games in the Premier League, the 28-year-old has failed to play regularly for Pep Guardiola's side due to injuries and suspensions. Next up, Manchester City will host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 16.

As for Bukayo Saka, the Gunners winger has been doing a spectacular job at Arsenal. Making 22 appearances in total, the Englishman has bagged eight goals and 12 assists for the Gunners this season. Currently second in the Premier League with 36 points, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will face Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17 (Sunday).

Arsenal boss provides injury update ahead of latest Premier League clash

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League game against Roberto Di Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion, Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injury status of Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli.

The Arsenal boss stated that Martinelli is feeling positive and can potentially start against the Seagulls at Emirates. Martinelli also missed the Gunners' UEFA Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven due to an illness.

Arteta also talked about Mohamed Elneny, who was substituted in the second half against PSV on December 12. The Spanish coach stated that Elneny was feeling discomfort in his hamstring. He said (via Football.London):

"Martinelli is feeling good. He’ll be in contention. Mo had to be subbed. He felt something in his hamstring. It doesn’t look too serious so he’ll be with us soon we hope."

The Gunners are currently in the second spot in the Premier League with 36 points, behind Liverpool (37). Moreover, Mikel Arteta's side has also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after topping Group B with 13 points.