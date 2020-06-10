Lenglet hoping to extend Barcelona stay but admits it's not a decision for him to make

Clement Lenglet speaks on his future with Barcelona and Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

Barcelona prepare as the fixture with Mallorca inches closer.

Clement Lenglet's contract with Barcelona expires in 2023

Clement Lenglet moved to Barcelona in 2018 when the Spanish giants triggered his €35.9 million buy-out clause. The French centre-back has represented Barcelona in seventy-four matches across all competitions since. Lenglet alongside his fellow compatriot Samuel Umtiti has established himself as a star in the Barcelona defensive line.

Lenglet recently sat down for an interview with Mundo Deportivo where the french player talked about his future at Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and his national and club teammate Ousmane Dembele.

Clement Lenglet discusses his future at Barcelona.

The French defender has a contract with Barcelona that ends in June 2023, yet Lenglet isn't assured if his stay at Camp Nou is guaranteed till his contract with the club expires. In the interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lenglet discussed the options that are in front of him currently.

Lenglet seems to be enjoying his time at Barcelona

"I am delighted to be here, wanting to continue playing and win titles. See what happens. Of course, we are not very sure about the Covid issue because it has been very difficult for everyone and we do not know where we are going in the coming months, but I am happy here and see what happens."

Lenglet talks about the return of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Lenglet has become a key component of Barcelona's first team squad in recent months, and when the player was asked about how the recent injuries to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have affected Barcelona and if the duo have fully recovered to make a return. The Frenchman did not shy from sharing his opinion.

"Yes, but he (Messi) has also had all the time to recover and do well, without rushing. And that's lucky because when you are competing you have to come back fast and sometimes faster than it is."

He then continued,

"Suárez has not been in that hurry to recover when you compete and he looks very good; it will help us a lot."

Lenglet shares how Ousmane Dembele felt after his latest injury.

Lenglet was also asked about his fellow Frenchmen Ousmane Dembele and his mindset after an injury prone career at Barcelona so far.

"Dembélé had a bad time; getting injured again before playing caused him rage. Now he is much better, wanting to return, but doing everything perfectly to return without risking."

Barcelona looking to seal the La Liga in quick fashion

Just four days are left before Barcelona take on Mallorca in their first fixture back, the Spanish giants will be looking forward to secure three very important points from this match.

Barcelona are strong favorites to win the Laliga Santander title.

Barcelona lead the La Liga points table with just 2 points and are very aware that a single mistake from here on could cost them dearly. Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid will be resuming their campaign on 14th June against Eibar.

Lionel Messi seems to have finally recovered from his right quadriceps injury as the Argentine talisman was seen training with the team in latest training session. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez also seems to be back up and ready. He posted a clip on his social media account indicating his eagerness to get back on the field, now that he is fully fit.

Barcelona keen to win the UEFA Champions League this year.

With the La Liga title race currently in their control, Barcelona would also like to focus on the UEFA Champions League. The Catalunga club have failed to lift the coveted title since 2015 and would want to add another European title to their trophy cabinet, especially after the disappointing exit they have suffered in the last few years. Barcelona played out a draw with Napoli in the first leg of their Round of Sixteen fixture, but however, right now UEFA hasn't decided on a return date for the tournament. A decision which is likely to be made later this month.