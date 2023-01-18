"Leo and I planned our whole life together" - Luis Suarez says he wanted to retire at Barcelona along with Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has revealed that he wanted to retire alongside Lionel Messi in Barcelona and had planned out a roadmap for it along with the Argentine.

Suarez, currently of Brazilian side Gremio, spent a glorious stint in Catalunya. He made 283 appearances for the Blaugranas, scoring 195 goals and providing 113 assists. The Uruguayan ace was a crucial part of the side that won the treble in the 2014-15 season under Luis Enrique.

Suarez had a tremendous level of understanding with Messi on and off the pitch. Speaking about their desire to retire together, the former Liverpool striker said (h/t Barca Universal):

"Messi and I ending our careers together? We have been thinking about it since 2018. Leo and I planned our whole life together, we wanted to retire at Barça, and then play one more year, but in MLS... Football changes. I left Barça, then he left."

Luis Suarez left the Catalan club at the start of the 2020-21 season and joined Atletico Madrid. He helped Diego Simeone's side win the La Liga title in his debut season in the Spanish capital.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, left his boyhood club at the start of the 2021-22 season as the Blaugranas were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules.

Suarez further spoke about his conversation with Messi in 2018, saying:

"In 2018, Messi and I travelled far into the future. About ending our careers together. Our destinies have been separating, but in a few years we will be together, although I don't know if in football. It is increasingly difficult for us to play together again."

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick on debut for Gremio within 38 minutes of the match. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina exactly a month ago.

Former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi still share a deep friendship

While their days as Barcelona teammates came to an end in 2020, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi still share a beautiful bond outside the pitch. The Uruguayan visited Messi's home in Rosario after Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo shared an image with Suarez and his wife and captioned it:

"Thanks for coming friends! I love them so much @luissuarez9 @sofibalbi."

Suarez was also joyous to meet his former teammate as he wrote on his Instagram story:

"We love them so much. How nice to enjoy you and more for being WORLD CHAMPIONS."

Suarez and Messi, along with Neymar, formed one of the most fearsome trios in world football in Barcelona. The rivalry between them and Real Madrid's BBC trio, consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, made world football peak.

