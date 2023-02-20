"Leo keeps telling" - Journalist claims PSG superstar Lionel Messi is interested in Barcelona return 

Renowned Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is interested in returning to Barcelona. According to Romero, the Argentina icon continues to discuss the possibility of returning to the Camp Nou with his entourage.

After 16 trophy-laden years with Barcelona, Messi left as a free agent in the summer of 2021. PSG lapped him up shortly after, and he has since then established himself as one of their most integral players.

With his PSG contract running out in June, speculation about his future has intensified. According to multiple sources, the Parisians are eager to keep him on board for at least one more season. Romero, though, reckons that Barcelona remain an option for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Barça Notes 🗒 @BarcaNotes 🎙️ Gerard Romero in @GolagolE3 : "I still don't rule out the return of Messi, it's very difficult, but I don't rule it out. Leo keeps telling part of his entourage that FC Barcelona is an option." 🎙️ Gerard Romero in @GolagolE3: "I still don't rule out the return of Messi, it's very difficult, but I don't rule it out. Leo keeps telling part of his entourage that FC Barcelona is an option." 👀 https://t.co/hnxVlZMUyF

On TV 3’s “Gol a gol” program, Romero said that there's a slim chance of seeing Messi once again playing for Barcelona. He said (via Barca Notes):

“I still don't rule out the return of Messi; it's very difficult, but I don't rule it out. Leo keeps telling part of his entourage that FC Barcelona is an option.”

Before leaving the Camp Nou, Messi played 778 games across competitions for Barcelona, contributing a whopping 672 goals and 303 assists. He won four Champions League, ten La Liga titles and six Ballon d’Or awards during his time in Spain.

Lionel Messi saves the day as PSG down Lille in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi scored a stunning 95th-minute free-kick to take PSG to a hard-fought 4-3 win over Lille on Sunday (February 19) afternoon.

The Barcelona legend used his trademark change of pace to draw a foul from Benjamin Andre just outside the box. Messi unsurprisingly stepped up to take the resulting free-kick, dispatching an unstoppable curler that crashed against the inside of the right-hand post before going over the line.

𝐖𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐰 As soon as Messi set it up...𝐖𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐰 As soon as Messi set it up... 𝐖𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐰 🐐 https://t.co/D0UQvgVyZR

The goal marked Lionel Messi’s 16th of the season in 27 games across competitions. He also has 14 assists this season.

Kylian Mbappe (brace) and Neymar were the other two goalscorers for the Parisians on the night, while Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille.

