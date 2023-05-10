"Leo and the magic lamp" - Antonella Roccuzzo reads book on Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph to her kids before bedtime 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo read a bedtime story to their children about the Argentine icon's 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar.

The Argentine businesswoman uploaded an image of the book in her hand on Instagram. The book is titled 'Leo and the magic lamp' and is written by Matias Merk. A caricature of Messi, 35, can be seen holding the World Cup trophy next to his Argentina teammates and three stars in the top right corner.

Antonella Roccuzzo read the heartwarming story to the couple's three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro following the Laureus Awards gala. The event took place on Monday (May 8) in Paris. Lionel Messi won the Sportsman of the Year, while Argentina were named Team of the Year.

The book describes the events of La Abiceleste's memorable World Cup triumph in which Messi played a key role. The PSG attacker scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight games and was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar.

Roccuzzo regularly uploads images of her family on Instagram to her 35.1 million followers. She and the three boys were in the Middle East to watch Messi win the World Cup for the first time. The Argentine influencer uploaded an image of the four celebrating the iconic forward's victory over France in the final, captioning it:

"I CAN'T EXPLAIN IT, COZ YOU WON'T UNDERSTAND!!!!. VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS."

It was a truly remarkable World Cup for Messi and La Abicleste, as they clinched their third World Cup. They beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Antonella Roccuzzo congratulates Lionel Messi for winning two Laureus awards

Antonella Roccuzzo congratulated her husband Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi was the big winner at the 2023 Laureus Awards ceremony in Paris on Monday. He beat out competition from PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, F1 driver Max Verstappen and tennis great Rafael Nadal to be named the Sportsman of the Year.

The legendary forward enjoyed a phenomenal year that saw him not only win the World Cup but the Ligue 1 title, too. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions as PSG won the French league.

Meanwhile, Messi also celebrated Argentina being named the Team of the Year, thanks to their triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. He thanked his peers on receiving his award (via Mirror):

"I want to thank all my teammates, not only from the national team but also at PSG – I have achieved none of this alone, and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them."

Antonella Roccuzzo took to Instagram to post a snap of the couple at the event, captioning it:

"Love congratulations!! (Lionel Messi) You deserve this and so much more!"

The Argentine hero will now focus on seeing out the remainder of the season with PSG. However, he's expected to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the campaign when his contract expires.

