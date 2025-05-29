“Leo is a player who has us so spoiled” - Javier Mascherano makes feelings clear about Lionel Messi after he scores brace in win vs Montreal

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano did not hold back his admiration for Lionel Messi following a sensational performance from the Argentine icon in their MLS match against Montreal on Wednesday (May 28). Messi scored a brace and provided an assist to inspire the Herons to a 4-2 win in Florida.

Ad

Ahead of the match, Inter Miami were winless in their last four games and sitting in the seventh position on the Eastern Conference table. While they have had a torrid run of form of late, Lionel Messi has continued to demonstrate his football prowess.

The 37-year-old was arguably Inter Miami’s best player against Montreal. After the match, fans also took to social media to praise him for his heroics.

Speaking after the match, Javier Mascherano said Lionel Messi’s football brilliance was contagious, commenting (via GOAL):

Ad

Trending

“Well, Leo [Messi] is a player who has us so spoiled that it looks like all he does is easy to do, and at this stage of his career and the reality is it is not only his play but how he competes, it is contagious, and we all follow his lead."

He added:

“As for Luis [Suarez], I am very happy for him. A player who has scored so many goals over his career, I am sure it was tough and strange to go through a stretch of games without scoring. But his effort and desire were always there.”

Ad

Lionel Messi, who played the entire 90 minutes of the game, also created two big chances, gave three key passes, and registered 82% passing accuracy. Messi has scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists for Inter Miami in 18 appearances across competitions this season.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez score 2 goals each as Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez stole the show on Wednesday as Inter Miami defeated Montreal 4-2 at the Chase Stadium. Messi opened the scoring in the 27th minute, curling home a left-footed effort after receiving a pass from Sergio Busquets. The Argentine turned architect in the 68th minute, assisting Saurez for Inter Miami’s second.

The Uruguayan striker added a third in the 71st minute. Dante Sealy pulled one back for Montreal three minutes later. Messi would go on to restore Miami’s three-goal lead three minutes from time, but Victor Loturi halved the deficit in the second minute of stoppage time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More