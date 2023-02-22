“Leo is protected by rules and referees” – Germany legend makes bold claim while choosing between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Former Bayern Munich CEO and German football legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has picked Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi as the better player between the two.

Rummenigge was quizzed about the same following Eintracht Frankfurt's UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 first-leg tie against Napoli on February 21, which the Italians won 2-0.

The German argued that Maradona was always targeted by his rivals, making it tougher for him to bring out his best. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, as per Rummenigge, is favored by the referees.

"Between Maradona and Messi, I choose Diego. He was always beaten by his rivals. Leo is protected by rules and referees," he told Corriere dello Sport.

Maradona and Messi are among the legends of the game and are widely considered to be two of the best footballers to have ever played. Both the Argentines have led their country to FIFA World Cup titles as well.

Not the first time that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has made controversial comments on Lionel Messi

This isn't the first time that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has commented on Lionel Messi. Back in 2021, he claimed that then-Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was better than the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He got the FIFA award for the best player in the world, so for me the case is clear. OK, great talents have emerged in world football, such as Kylian Mbappe. Nevertheless, Robert Lewandowski is currently the best footballer in the world.

"In my opinion, he is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Rummenigge had told Wirtualna Polska.

However, he later on clarified his comments, stating (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I have enormous respect for the Argentine, he is a player who has something that probably no other footballer on the planet has, who can decide a game by himself without anyone's help."

He added:

"Messi must be watched in an incredible way and try to take away his joy when he plays, since he has fun and only then can you try to stop him, if you manage to take away a bit of fun, then yes you can have a chance."

