"Leo's happiness is in FC Barcelona" - Journalist makes bold claim regarding Lionel Messi's possible return to the Blaugrana

ESPN journalist Martin Alvaro has made a bold claim regarding Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona. Messi is yet to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and the chances of him making a return to the Catalan club are increasing by the day.

Martin has now claimed that PSG never understood Messi and the Argentine will make a return to his boyhood club in the summer. He told Sports Centre ESPN:

“Messi is going to leave Paris. They never understood that they had the best. Leo's happiness is in FC Barcelona and even even if he has to play for free, he will try to find it.”

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste recently said about Lionel Messi's return:

“We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back. For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here”. Barça vice president Rafa Yuste: “We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back”“For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here”. Barça vice president Rafa Yuste: “We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back” 🔵🔴 #FCB“For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here”. https://t.co/bUOqNUlQLs

Xavi Hernandez also opined on the matter, saying:

“It’s not the time to talk about Messi’s return. I talk a lot with him. It's a topic that we are dealing with. Hopefully we can see him at Barcelona again. It's the club of his life.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Hopefully we can see him at Barcelona again. It's the club of his life”. Xavi on Leo Messi’s return to Barça: “It’s not the time to talk about Messi’s return. I talk a lot with him. It's a topic that we are dealing with”“Hopefully we can see him at Barcelona again. It's the club of his life”. Xavi on Leo Messi’s return to Barça: “It’s not the time to talk about Messi’s return. I talk a lot with him. It's a topic that we are dealing with” 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB“Hopefully we can see him at Barcelona again. It's the club of his life”. https://t.co/PoZESuxD1A

Xavi further added:

“I'd love for Leo Messi to return. It's a topic we're working on, but it doesn't just depend on me. It depends on Lionel’s happiness and whether he wants to return.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“It depends on Lionel’s happiness and whether he wants to return”.



“It’s not the right time to speak about that — but I’d be the first one to be very happy”. Xavi: “I'd love for Leo Messi to return. It's a topic we're working on, but it doesn't just depend on me”.“It depends on Lionel’s happiness and whether he wants to return”.“It’s not the right time to speak about that — but I’d be the first one to be very happy”. Xavi: “I'd love for Leo Messi to return. It's a topic we're working on, but it doesn't just depend on me”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“It depends on Lionel’s happiness and whether he wants to return”.“It’s not the right time to speak about that — but I’d be the first one to be very happy”. https://t.co/RVc6P0aQiS

He also said about his former teammate:

“Of course I love Leo Messi! I saw him growing up at Barça… and it’s also normal to see people excited with his potential return. Everyone would like to see Messi’s Last Dance like Michael Jordan!”

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke about Lionel Messi amidst reports of a Barcelona return

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was also quizzed on the topic of Lionel Messi's ongoing contract extension saga.

Galtier failed to provide a definitive answer on the topic. The PSG manager said:

“There is Leo’s position and the club's position. There are discussions going on between the two parties. As for what Messi will decide, or what the club will decide, that's not for me to say. It’s confidential.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“As for what Messi will decide, or what the club will decide, that's not for me to say. It’s confidential”. PSG coach Galtier on Leo Messi: “There is Leo’s position and the club's position. There are discussions going on between the two parties”.“As for what Messi will decide, or what the club will decide, that's not for me to say. It’s confidential”. PSG coach Galtier on Leo Messi: “There is Leo’s position and the club's position. There are discussions going on between the two parties”. 🔴🔵🇦🇷 #PSG“As for what Messi will decide, or what the club will decide, that's not for me to say. It’s confidential”. https://t.co/U0exGL8h4r

PSG and Messi will return to action on April 2, in a Ligue 1 home clash against Olympique Lyon.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes