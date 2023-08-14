"Leo touches me, I turn and it was him" - Javier Zanetti opens up on incredible moment with Lionel Messi after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Former Argentina defender Javier Zanetti has opened up one sensational moment involving Lionel Messi following La Albiceleste's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Zanetti explained how he was looking out for Messi during the celebrations only to see the latter drawing him (Zanetti) by the shirt and giving him a hug afterward.

Lionel Messi finally managed to etch his name in the history books when he led Argentina to claim the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. The legendary attacker had an outing to be proud of, contributing seven goals and three assists in seven appearances. The 36-year-old also picked up the Golden Ball in the process.

Messi was the star of the show as La Albiceleste earned a hard-fought victory over France in the final. The Argentine maestro was everywhere, celebrating wildly after the game.

Javier Zanetti, who joined the group during the jubilations has revealed how Lionel Messi was able to locate him and gave him a passionate hug.

“An anecdote with Messi? The last one… in Qatar," the former Inter Milan defender said in quotes conveyed by All About Argentina account on Twitter. "We came out as world champions, I go down to the pitch, I start to greet everyone and I hadn't meet him (Leo).

Zanetti added:

"Suddenly I see Lauti with his family on the awards stage, and when I'm going up the stairs, Leo touches me. I turn and it was him, Leo, who gave me an incredible hug. He to me, he, who calls me... incredible. I greet Antonela, I talk to the children about the fabulous dad they have and I thanked him."

Zanetti continued to sing Lionel Messi's praises and also seized the privilege to send shots at critics, saying:

“They made a country happy. I know how he suffered, he suffered a lot in silence, I was in his early years. According to journalists everything was his fault for the country, do you remember?…”

Lionel Messi off to a brilliant start at Inter Miami

Leagues Cup Charlotte Miami Soccer - Lionel Messi

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner cut ties with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after running out his contract with the French champions in the summer. He ended up joining MLS outfit Inter Miami as a free agent, signing a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

So far, Messi has had a dream start to life at his new club. The 36-year-old has made five appearances for his new club since making that switch, recording eight goals and one assist to his name.

Thanks to his efforts, Inter Miami have won each of their last five games and also made it to the semifinal of the 2023 Leagues Cup. It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi can lead the team to claim their first trophy this season.