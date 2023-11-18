Leroy Sane breaks silence on future amid potential transfer links with Liverpool

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane has revealed that he has been delaying renewal talks with the Bavarians as a potential transfer to Liverpool could be on the cards.

Currently on international duty with Germany, Sane shared his views during a press conference (via The Mirror). He mentioned that he will discuss his future with Bayern closer to the end of the season.

"I haven’t given it any thought. The club wants to have discussions but at the moment I want to concentrate on the season. Bayern will be my first point of contract, everything else will take care of itself.

"I am taking on more and more responsibility, on and off the pitch. I really like the role and position at the moment. Julian [Nagelsmann] knows me very well and I want to repay that with good performances.

"I had good preparation and played into a flow. At the moment I'm really enjoying myself at the club and in the national team. I have big goals."

Leroy Sane then spoke about how it would be like playing against Turkey on their home patch.

"Tomorrow will of course be relatively loud. Of course we’re looking forward to it. I was able to experience it in the Champions League in Istanbul, but also in Munich. There will be a lot of Turkish fans there and there will be a good atmosphere."

Sane has made a good start for Bayern in the ongoing campaign, scoring nine and assisting seven goals in 18 appearances across competitions. His productivity in the final third has made him an obvious target for Liverpool as they look to secure their future.

It remains to be seen how this saga pans out.

Manchester City could compete with Liverpool for Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has been nearing the exit door at Bayern Munich for a while now, with Liverpool the favorites to sign him.

However, as per German outlet BILD, it appears Manchester City have also entered the race to sign the German winger.

Sane represented Manchester City between 2016-20 and enjoyed great success with the club. During that time, he won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three EFL Cups with the club. In 135 appearances for City, he scored 39 and assisted 46 goals.

However, it now appears that Pep Guardiola wants the German back at the Etihad Stadium and is willing to compete with Liverpool for his signature.

Whether Leroy Sane will choose a return to his former club or pick a new challenge remains to be seen.