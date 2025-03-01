“Lesson learnt!” - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shares hilarious update as he misses LaLiga clash due to suspension after red card controversy

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has shared a hilarious update after missing Los Blancos' LaLiga clash against Real Betis. He was notably suspended after he received a controversial red card in their recent 1-1 draw against Osasuna on February 15.

During the game, he was shown a straight red card by referee Jose Munuera Montero for directing a swear word at the official. However, Bellingham insisted that he had said the word to himself in frustration, rather than at the referee.

It did not help the Englishman's case, with the RFEF rejecting the appeal to overturn his two-match ban. He was punished for "contemptuous or inconsiderate attitudes towards referees, officials or sports authorities" (via BBC). Jude Bellingham missed Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Girona on February 23, and will miss the upcoming game against Betis.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a picture of himself at a gym with the caption (via MadridXtra on X):

"Weekends without a game. Lesson learnt!"

Jude Bellingham has been an important player for Real Madrid this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in just 35 appearances. He will return to the pitch in due course, with Los Blancos set to face Atletico Madrid on March 4.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Real Madrid good form ahead of Betis clash

Carlo Ancelotti has shared his delight with Real Madrid's good form ahead of their match against Real Betis. Despite their 1-1 draws against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks, Los Blancos have enjoyed winning runs. Indeed, they have not lost since their 1-0 defeat to Espanyol on February 1.

Having gone seven games without a loss, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his optimism about how well they have played.

Speaking to the press, he stated (via Sports Illustrated):

"I'm feeling optimistic because we're playing well. We've done a good job in recent games, with rotations and some fresh legs, and it's worked nicely. I'm not so concerned with the injuries, I focus on the strength of this team. Our opponents have real quality, they fight hard and compete well, anything can happen in the game."

Real Madrid have a tough month of games, especially in the UEFA Champions League, where they will face neighborhood rivals Atletico in the Round of 16. Los Blancos are currently sitting in second place on the LaLiga table, behind Barcelona on goal difference.

