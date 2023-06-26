“Let the best players play at Arsenal” – Gunners star drops huge transfer claim with welcome message for Jurrien Timber

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior made an interesting claim recently, amid the Gunners' ongoing pursuit of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. In an interview with Polish outlet Meczyki, the 23-year-old centre-back said that he is ready to face more competition.

Kiwior was asked about the new signings that Arsenal are making this summer. He said:

"I'm glad there's going to be more competition."

Kiwior proceeded to ask the interviewer who was being referred to. Upon learning that it was in reference to Timber, he added:

"It's great that Timber is joining. Let the best players play at Arsenal. Let's win matches and win trophies together."

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier that the Gunners have already agreed personal terms with Timber. The 22-year-old Dutchman is a versatile defender, with the ability to play as a centre-back and right-back.

Arsenal made an initial offer of £30 million, which was rejected by Ajax. Reports suggest that they have made a follow-up offer worth around £38 million and they are optimistic about securing a deal.

Timber could be the long-term solution at right-back that manager Mikel Arteta has been searching for. Last season, the majority of minutes went to Ben White, who profiles as a natural centre-back. Backup option Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered an injury late last season and could be unavailable for a while.

Mikel Arteta opens up on turnaround with Arsenal

Arteta claims that Arsenal had lost their soul.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that there was a lack of connection between the club's players and fans prior to his arrival. Speaking to Marca, the 41-year-old tactician opened up on bringing a positive change at the club. He said:

"This started [over] three years ago. I was Pep's assistant at City, we played against Arsenal and I saw that the soul of the club had been lost."

"It was not enjoyed, it was not felt. I knew that there was the option, shortly after, of being on the other bench and I knew that this club is so big that you had to connect the team with the fans."

"It has been hard to do, and now I feel happy. We have a clear identity, there is union and we are full of energy. That's the biggest thing. From top to bottom, they all push in the same direction."

Arteta led the Gunners to a strong performance in the league in the 2022-23 season, almost securing their first title since 2004. However, they fell short at the end as Manchester City eventually leapfrogged them.

The Spaniard was part of Pep's coaching staff for three years before taking over at the Emirates in 2019. Since then, they have won the FA Cup under his tutelage and secured qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 2017 this season.

