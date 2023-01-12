"Let the king feel at home" - PSG fans delighted as Lionel Messi returns to the starting XI against Angers while Mbappe misses out

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are delighted to see Lionel Messi start the Ligue 1 clash against Angers, with key star Kylian Mbappe missing out. This will be Messi's first appearance since the 2022 FIFA World Cup final win against France.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has starts in goal for Christophe Galtier's team. Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Juan Bernat are the four defenders. Fabian Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, and Vitinha will start in midfield. Hugo Ekitike will partner Messi and Neymar in Mbappe's absence.

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has just returned to training after his vacation. He and Achraf Hakimi joined the team's training today, a day before their scheduled arrival. The duo could be in contention to play against Rennes on January 16.

Messi, meanwhile, will play his first match since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine maestro was sensational during the tournament in Qatar. He scored seven goals and provided three assists for Lionel Scaloni's team and was awarded the Golden Ball for his performances.

Messi was in fine form for his club side before the FIFA World Cup break. The Argentina international scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games. He will look to pick up from where he left off as Galtier's side look to build on the lead they have at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The Parisians currently have 44 points after 17 games and are leading second-placed Lens by four points.

Apart from Messi, Neymar is also back in the lineup. He received special attention from the medical team over the last few days due to the right-ankle injury that he picked up during the FIFA World Cup.

Fans, however, are mainly talking about Messi being back in the starting XI. They are expecting a masterclass from the World Cup winner.

PSG will rely on Lionel Messi and Neymar in Kylian Mbappe's absence

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly: Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe has had a massive impact for PSG this season, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 22 games.

While young Hugo Ekitike is one for the future, he might not be able to replicate Mbappe's impact.

In the 24-year-old's absence, the onus will be upon the Latin American duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar to deliver. The Brazilian ace has also been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 21 games.

