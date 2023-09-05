“Let them know they’re invited to US national team games too” – Christian Pulisic aims jibe at celebrity crowd attending Lionel Messi match

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic joked that the A-list celebrities attending Lionel Messi's matches with Inter Miami can also attend the national team's games.

The stars have well and truly been out to watch Messi's start to life with the Herons in the MLS. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Floyd Mayweather, and most recently Selena Gomez have all clamored to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in action.

Gomez watched as Lionel Messi conjured up more brilliance as Inter Miami beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 on September 4. He provided two assists during that game, taking his overall tally for Vice City to 11 goals and five assists in just five games.

However, Pulisic has sent an open invitation to the celebrities visiting Messi's Miami to watch his USA side in action. The AC Milan forward reposted a montage of all the different Hollywood stars in attendance at Inter Miami games, jokingly captioning it on his Instagram story:

"Let them know they're invited to US national team games too."

Lionel Messi has attracted plenty of interest in the MLS and was the star of the show during the Leagues Cup. He finished as top goalscorer with 10 goals in seven games and captained Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy.

All of those games were available to watch through Apple TV's season pass. The streaming service has seen subscriber numbers increase tenfold and a large part of that is down to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival.

Pulisic explains why fans were happy to see Lionel Messi finally cement his legacy in Qatar

The Argentine hero finally got his hands on the World Cup.

Lionel Messi reached the mountain top of international football last year by winning the World Cup with Argentina. He led La Abiceleste to World Cup glory for the third time in their history in a typically magical fashion.

The 36-year-old bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games. He won the Golden Ball award for his performance at the tournament in Qatar.

Pulisic reckons most fans were delighted to see Lionel Messi lift the World Cup as champion due to doubts that he would ever be able to. He said:

“The reason everyone is so happy for Lionel Messi [winning the World Cup] is because they’ve seen him at his lows when everyone says he’s never going to do it."

The former Chelsea attacker continued by praising Messi's mental strength:

“The great ones are able to stay very balanced, be strong mentally and know that they’re going to overcome this.”

The legendary attacker was part of an Argentina side that missed out on the World Cup in 2014. They suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final and were disappointing in the 2018 edition, crashing out in the quarterfinals.

However, Messi and his Argentine troops bounced back and he was able to finally put a World Cup-winning medal in his long list of achievements last year.