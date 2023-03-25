Christian Pulisic reveals the exact reason why fans were happy to see Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has explained why many were happy to see Lionel Messi finally win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year.

In an interview with ESPN, Pulisic claimed that many had doubts that Messi would ever win the competition. It is, for this reason, that they were delighted the iconic forward lifted the illustrious trophy:

“The reason everyone is so happy for Lionel Messi [winning the World Cup] is because they’ve seen him at his lows when everyone says he’s never going to do it."

Pulisic continued by alluding to Messi's mentality:

“The great ones are able to stay very balanced, be strong mentally and know that they’re going to overcome this.”

Argentina's FIFA World Cup campaign revolved around Lionel Messi and his story of cementing his legacy in the Middle East. He was the catalyst for their glorious adventure in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists en route to the throne atop international football. It was the third World Cup La Albiceleste has won, and for many, Messi has now taken the title as the greatest player of all time. Pulisic agreed with those sentiments, adding:

“I think there are very few athletes that have that GOAT status, who could absolutely be brought up in a conversation. Tiger Woods is one of them and Messi is absolutely there. As I said, with a very fitting end to an incredible career [after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022].″

Lionel Messi not only led Argentina to the World Cup, but he did so in style. He was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar. Moreover, he became Argentina's all-time appearance maker in the competition, overtaking the iconic Diego Maradona. He also earned his 26th World Cup appearance in the final victory over France, displacing German legend Lothar Matthaus at the top of the rankings.

Lionel Messi salutes Argentina in his first appearance for the national team since FIFA World Cup glory

Lionel Messi paraded the World Cup at El Monumental.

Lionel Messi made his first appearance for Argentina since the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar last December. He scored in La Albiceleste's 2-0 win over Panama in a friendly at El Monumental on Thursday (March 23).

The occasion was an emotional one, with Messi in tears as Argentina fans serenaded the newly-crowned world champions. The PSG attacker gave a heartwarming speech to supporters and his team to help him achieve his dream. He said while standing in front of the World Cup trophy (via the Daily Mail):

"I want to thank you for all the love we have been receiving, not only for being world champions, but also for the Copa America beforehand. We had said that we were going to do everything possible for this."

Messi added:

"I have always personally dreamed of this moment, to be able to celebrate with you, to come to my country, to Argentina, to lift a Copa America, the Finalissima, and the greatest thing, which is the World Cup."

The Argentine hero scored his 800th international goal in the win over Panama. He could add to that tally when Lionel Scaloni's side face Cucarao on Tuesday (March 28).

