"Let Messi take them" "Shameless fraud" - Kylian Mbappe gets savaged on Twitter for his missed penalty in Montpellier vs PSG clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was trolled by fans on Twitter after he missed a penalty against Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday, February 1. Many claimed Lionel Messi should be taking them.

A penalty was awarded to the Parisians early in the game after Sergio Ramos was brought down in the box in the seventh minute. Mbappe stood up to take the spot kick but saw his effort saved by Benjamin Lecomte. However, the spot kick was retaken as VAR decided that the goalkeeper was off his line at the time of the shot.

Mbappe hit the post with his second shot after Lecomte got his fingertips on it. The forward then skied his effort from the rebound, missing an open net in the process.

Mbappe's nightmarish start to the game continued as he went down off the ball soon after and held onto his hamstring. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner was eventually replaced in the 21st minute as Christophe Galtier brought Hugo Ekitike on in the no. 7's place.

Fans on Twitter claimed that Kylian Mbappe shouldn't be allowed to take penalties and Messi should be the one taking them. A few claimed that there is something wrong with the Parisian club at this point in time. Others labeled Mbappe a 'fraud'.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty during the Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier:

Lionel Messi might have to step up for PSG if Kylian Mbappe is forced to stay on the sidelines

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

PSG have a sensational attacking trio in their ranks. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have all been in great form this season. Mbappe, however, is the club's top scorer. The Frenchman has bagged 25 goals and has provided five assists in 26 games this season.

Galtier's team rely heavily on Mbappe to carry out the team's attacking duties. Hence, any potential injury to the player would be detrimental to them.

The extent of Mbappe's injury is not yet known. The Ligue 1 leaders have a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Bayern Munich approaching. Galtier will need all three of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar firing on all cylinders for his team to get past the Bavarians.

Fans will be hoping that the knock was a minor one and the decision to substitute the former AS Monaco attacker was a precautionary measure from Galtier.

