“Let the new adventure begin” - Marco Verratti’s wife Jessica Aidi reacts as Italian completes Al-Arabi transfer

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has completed his move to Qatari side Al-Arabi, leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after an 11-year stint. Al-Arabi have shelled out €45 million to sign the 30-year-old (via The Guardian).

Verratti moved to PSG in a €12 million move from Pescara in 2012 and went on to make 416 appearances for them across competitions. He joins a list of many high-profile players who have left the French giants this summer, including Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The midfielder's wife, Jessica Aidi, took to Instagram to react to his move to Qatar. She captioned her story:

"Yallaaa! Let the new adventurer begin!"

Marco Verratti will don the #7 jersey at Al Arabi

Verratti will don the #7 jersey at Al-Arabi as was evident from the image that his wife put up on social media. The Italy international will share the dressing room with former Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, brother of Liverpool ace Thiago Alcantara.

Marco Verratti pens heartful message after PSG departure

Marco Verratti grew into one of the senior-most players at PSG after joining them in 2012. He won a staggering 30 trophies in Paris, including nine Ligue 1 titles. However, he couldn't help the club win the elusive UEFA Champions League.

Announcing his departure, he told the club's website:

“I’ve been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players and to win 30 trophies. Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’ll forever be a Parisian.”

PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, also commented on Verratti's transfer, saying:

“Marco will be forever linked to Paris Saint-Germain, playing such a big part in our great history. He will always be part of the club. We wish him all the very best with his new adventure.”

Also part of Italy's Euro 2020-winning side, the Italian leaves PSG with the second-most appearances for the club after Jean-Marc Pilorget.