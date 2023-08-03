"Let's f*****g give it to them!" - Eddie Howe used Erik ten Hag's criticism to motivate Newcastle United in 2-0 win over Manchester United

A behind-the-scenes snippet has given fans a peek into what inspired Newcastle United's memorable 2-0 win against Manchester United last season.

The Magpies hosted the Red Devils in April as both teams chased a top-four spot, with Liverpool breathing down their necks. Newcastle put up a dominant performance, winning by two clear goals and managing 22 shots as compared to the visitors' six.

A video shared by Amazon Prime Video Sport (h/t GOAL) shows a snippet where Howe is seen inspiring his players before the game. The video features the English head coach reading out Erik ten Hag's quotes where he described Newcastle as 'an annoying team to play against'.

Howe followed it up by saying:

"If they want a quick game, coming here, let's f*cking give it to them! Let's blow them away with our running, let's be intense in every action that we do.... let's go."

In the reverse fixture, Newcastle played out a 0-0 league draw against the Red Devils in October 2022.

The video is reportedly part of an upcoming web series on Amazon Prime Video Sport titled 'We are Newcastle United'. The four-part series will be released gradually in August and September.

It will showcase Newcastle's 2022-23 season, where they finished fourth in the table, pipping the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to a UEFA Champions League berth.

It was the first time they finished in the Premier League top four since the 2002-03 season. They amassed 71 points in the process, which is their joint-fourth-best points tally in the first division.

Manchester United end USA pre-season tour with another defeat

Manchester United continued their poor pre-season form with a third consecutive defeat as they fell to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Borussia Dortmund on July 31.

The Red Devils began their pre-season with wins against Leeds United (2-0) and Lyon (1-0). Their tour of the United States of America also began with an impressive 2-0 win against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium on July 23.

But they followed it up with a humiliating 3-1 loss at the hands of League Two outfit Wrexham in California. Facing Real Madrid at the NRG Stadium in Texas offered the Red Devils to test their mettle against a top non-English club. But they were poor once again and lost 2-0 to Los Blancos.

Manchester United now head back home to face RC Lens on August 5 before traveling to Dublin to face Athletic Bilbao the following day. Their Premier League season starts with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.