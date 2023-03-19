"Let's do it again when we face Bayern" - Twitter reacts as Manchester City run riot with 6-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup

Fans on Twitter went into meltdown as Manchester City demolished Burnley by a scoreline of 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Erling Haaland bagged his sixth hat-trick for the Cityzens while Julian Alvarez scored a brace. Cole Palmer also got his name on the scoresheet.

Burnley have been impressive under Vincent Kompany's tutelage this season. They came into the contest as the league leaders in the Championship with a 13-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

Pep Guardiola's team, though, put in a performance that showed a gap in quality between the two teams. Haaland started the thumping performance with his 32nd minute goal. He completed his brace three minutes later.

The Norwegian bagged his hat-trick and scored his 42nd goal of the season across competitions in the 59th minute. Julian Alvarez joined the party soon after, scoring in the 62nd minute.

Cole Palmer, who replaced Haaland, got on the scoresheet as well. He made it five for the Cityzens in the 68th minute.

Alvarez further added to Burnley's misery as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner found the back of the net for the second time in the 73rd minute.

Fans were ecstatic to see such a dominant display. One fan claimed Guardiola's team need to display the same sort of dominance when they face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He wrote on Twitter:

"let's do it again when we face bayern."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester City managed to get a big margin win over Burnley in the FA Cup:

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn reacted to reunion with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Before joining Manchester City, Pep Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich between 2013-16. Guardiola coached the Bavarians for 161 games, winning 124.

Oliver Kahn recently said he is looking forward to a reunion with the Spanish coach as the two European giants lock horns in the UEFA Champions League last eight.

Kahn said (via Mid Day):

“It will be a reunion with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland, old acquaintances from the Bundesliga. To win the Champions League you need to beat the best teams. That is the challenge and we accept it.”

Manchester City, though, will have to take care of domestic matches for now. They return to action on April 1, in a Premier League home clash against Liverpool after the international break.

